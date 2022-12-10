People who stated that they had different disabilities (physical, mental and/or psychosocial) appeared before a notary in Mexico City.

They went before the notary in order to formalize, in a public deed, the constitution of a civil association of people with disabilities in which they would participate as associates.

To do this, they submitted to the notary their proposed statutes in which they requested to record various statements regarding the fact that said founders were people with disabilities, but with full legal capacity in accordance with article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, appearing to said act with support people.

They requested the notary public to issue an easy-to-read format of the notarial instrument (in addition to the original version), thus facilitating viable access to the notarial service.

The notary public refused these requests under the argument that they were impossible, since he was obliged to observe the provisions of the Civil Code for the Federal District, now Mexico City, as well as the Law of Notaries, insofar as if noticed manifestations of “incapacity” in the grantors would not allow their appearance and signature.

Under these conditions, the notary issued the public deed of constitution of the civil association in which he recognized full legal capacity of the grantors, stating that he did not observe signs of natural incapacity in them, nor was he aware that they were subject to civil incapacity; omitting their requests regarding their disability status.

The applicants for notarial services promoted indirect amparo in which they claimed as unconstitutional and unconventional the precepts invoked by the notary and, as an act of application, the public deed constituting their civil association regarding the refusal to record their statements, the rejection to the accompaniment of support people, the value judgment made by the notary about his capacity and the refusal to generate accessibility conditions.

The District Judge who heard the matter handed down a sentence in which the amparo was dismissed, a resolution that was challenged in amparo under review until the knowledge of the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

The First Chamber of the SCJN determined that, in accordance with the obligations contracted by the Mexican State when signing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the public notary is obliged to make reasonable adjustments in the procedures that are requested, to effect of making viable the exercise of full legal capacity of adults with disabilities, through the implementation of a support system.

Said sentence gave rise to the relevant thesis of the heading: “PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. IT IS THE OBLIGATION OF THE NOTARY PUBLIC TO MAKE REASONABLE ADJUSTMENTS AT THE NOTARY OFFICE, IN ORDER TO MAKE VIABLE THE EXERCISE OF THE FULL LEGAL CAPACITY OF THOSE THROUGH A SYSTEM OF SUPPORT AND SAFEGUARDS”, published in the Federal Judicial Weekly and its Gazette on December 9 of 2022, with digital registration: 2025657.

Said resolution also states that the rule of legal capacity regulated in the Civil Code for the Federal District applicable to Mexico City must also be restated in the notarial function, to adjust to the recognition of the full legal capacity of persons of legal age with disability of any kind, including mental, intellectual or psychosocial, in accordance with the provisions of article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Currently, no notarial legislation of the country’s entities expressly contemplates the possibility of making reasonable adjustments in the services provided by the notary public to make the exercise of the right of people with intellectual disabilities viable.

Notwithstanding this, the notary must recognize the aforementioned right in such a way that in its procedures there is room for the integration of supports in favor of people with disabilities, to the extent that it is feasible, in accordance with the powers of the notary public, as well as the nature, scope and implications of the legal act that is intended to be formalized.

As always, it is a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!