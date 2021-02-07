Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance obligated the official in charge of a stock trading company, and a partner thereof, to return one million 993 thousand and 240 dirhams to a dealer, after he had seized his money by fraudulent means, and the court also ruled obligating them to pay the plaintiff compensation for the moral damages incurred by him of 20 thousand dirhams.

In detail, a dealer filed a lawsuit against the official of a stock trading company and a partner, in which he demanded that they pay him an amount of three million 182 thousand and 552 dirhams, with a late interest rate of 12% annually from the date of filing the case until full payment, while obliging them to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for fees. The law firm.

He pointed out that the defendant had announced through the application of “Instagram” an opportunity to trade in the shares of a company that would make huge profits, and presented itself to him in an unreal name, and asked him to transfer the sums to the company’s account, and provided him with a bank account number, and accordingly the plaintiff transferred sums of money to The account was made in installments, totaling two million 45 thousand and 552 dirhams, in addition to the payment of cash to them through the second defendant, totaling one million and 128 thousand dirhams.

The plaintiff added that after that, he was surprised that the company’s website stopped working, and that its zero data was still in deposit and profits, and he tried to contact the defendant by phone, and it turned out that her phone was switched off.

He filed a criminal complaint against the two defendants, and the prosecution charged them with fraudulently seizing his money.

The court of the first degree in presence ruled the first defendant, and in absentia the second defendant, convicting them of the charge against them, punishing them with imprisonment for a period of one year each, and fining them one million dirhams and deportation, obliging them to pay criminal fees, and referring the civil case to the competent court.

This judgment was not accepted by the first defendant, so she appealed against him with the appeal, and the Court of Appeal ruled to amend the ruling, and suffice to punish the accused with imprisonment for a period of six months, and to abolish the deportation penalty, and uphold it otherwise, and the judgment was upheld in the Court of Cassation.

During the hearing of the case before the Commercial Court, the plaintiff and the attorney of the first defendant attended, and the latter submitted a reply memorandum which included that the plaintiff transferred one million 180 thousand and 126 dirhams to the plaintiff’s account, thus the difference between the total amounts transferred by the plaintiff to the defendant and the sums transferred by the plaintiff Her claim to the plaintiff is 865 thousand and 422 dirhams, indicating that the defendant denies that the plaintiff has paid an amount of one million and 128 thousand dirhams to her by the second defendant, and that she is not responsible for the actions of the second defendant.

The attorney of the defendant confirmed that the company exists and has a headquarters in the state, and is approved in the American Stock Exchange, and that the plaintiff deals with that company and owns electronic shares in it, and he requested the rejection of the lawsuit and obligating the plaintiff to pay fees, expenses and fees, while the second defendant did not attend, and his announcement was legally evidenced, The prosecutor’s attorney submitted a commentary memorandum that included that the defendant acknowledged in the police report that she had received sums from her second partner, and the Partial Commercial Court ruled that it had no specific jurisdiction to hear the case, and ordered that it be referred to the Abu Dhabi Partial Civil Court of First Instance for consideration, and kept the expenses adjudicated.

During the hearing of the case at the Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance, the attorney of the plaintiff submitted a memorandum that included the reduction of the amount subject of the claim, after deducting what was paid to the plaintiff, so that the net amount ambushed by the defendants’ custody of one million 993 thousand and 240 dirhams, and at the end of which the plaintiff requested to bind the defendants to jointly. They shall pay the plaintiff the remaining amount in their debt, and a compensation of 250 thousand dirhams for material and moral damages, and the legal interest at the rate of 12% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until the completion of payment.

The court clarified, in the merits of its ruling, that the two defendants were criminally convicted of the crime of appropriating the plaintiff’s money shown in the amount of papers by using fraudulent methods, noting that the consultant’s report, which reassures the court of its conclusion, confirmed that the amount lurking in the liability of the two defendants and the one that is occupied with them is in the interest of the plaintiff. An amount of one million 993 thousand and 240 dirhams.

The court ruled obligating the two defendants to pay the plaintiff one million 993 thousand and 240 dirhams, and obligating them to pay the plaintiff compensation for moral damages incurred by him of 20 thousand dirhams, and obliging the defendants to pay the plaintiff a late interest of 5% of the adjudged amount from the date the judgment becomes final. And until the payment is completed in a manner that does not exceed the principal amount of the adjudged amount, and the defendant is obligated to pay the fees and expenses of the case, and other requests are rejected.

