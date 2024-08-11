The Dubai Civil Court of First Instance ruled that an insurance company must pay 125,000 dirhams to another insurance company, approximately half the blood money for a deceased person in a run-over accident, and half the compensation for a vehicle that was cancelled in the accident. It approved the validity of two insurance policies for the car that caused the accident, contrary to what was stated in the report of the expert it appointed to consider the case.

In detail, an insurance company filed a lawsuit against another company, demanding it to pay AED 125,271, legal interest of 12% from the date of the lawsuit until full payment, and obligating it to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses and attorney fees. The company based its lawsuit statement on the fact that it was responsible for insuring a car whose owner caused the death of a person in a traffic accident, and a criminal judgment was issued convicting him and obligating him to pay the full legal blood money of AED 200,000, noting that it paid the blood money to the heirs of the deceased based on the insurance document. The plaintiff company said that it also compensated the driver who caused the accident with an amount of AED 50,543 for the damage to his vehicle, as it became a total loss, and obtained from him a settlement and a transfer of the value of the claims it paid due to the accident he caused.

She added that she later went back to the defendant insurance company, because it was covering the same car before its ownership was transferred to another person, and the accident occurred during the validity period of the defendant’s insurance policy, but the latter refused and did not pay what was required of it.

The plaintiff company submitted a copy of the insurance document issued by it, and a copy of the vehicle ownership, indicating that the defendant is the insured of the car, in addition to other documents.

For its part, the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which it requested at the end that the lawsuit be rejected because it was filed by someone without standing, that it lacked legal basis, was invalid and unproven, and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay the fees, expenses and attorneys’ fees.

In turn, the court appointed an insurance expert to review the papers, and he concluded in his report that the defendant company was actually covering the car that caused the accident, and there was a valid insurance policy, but the ownership of the car was transferred to another person’s name, and then it was insured again through the plaintiff company.

The expert report said that according to the terms of the unified vehicle insurance document, the document may be terminated before its validity period in circumstances including transfer of vehicle ownership.

He pointed out that according to the police report, the driver of the car swerved suddenly, hit cones on the road, then continued on his way and ran over a person who was working on maintaining the road, causing his death. The expert report stated that the accident occurred while the insurance policy of the plaintiff company was in effect, and therefore it alone bears the amount of blood money and the value of the damage to the insured vehicle, and therefore the defendant is not obligated to bear any percentage of the losses because the validity of the insurance policy issued by it has expired by transferring ownership of the vehicle to the new owner before the accident occurred, and the previous policy is considered cancelled, without the entitlement to a refundable premium.

After examining the case and the expert’s report, the court rejected the defendant company’s argument that it did not have the capacity, given that the appointed expert proved through the police report that the accident occurred during the validity of the insurance policy issued by the defendant, despite the transfer of ownership, which means that it had the capacity.

Regarding the subject of the case, the court said that it has the right to accept the expert’s report or some of it or not, because it only issues a ruling based on what it is satisfied with in the report.

She explained in the grounds of her ruling that what was evident to her was that the expert had proven that an insurance policy had been issued by the plaintiff company in the name of the insured, and that the defendant company had previously issued an insurance policy for the same vehicle before transferring its ownership, which meant that the vehicle had two insurance policies when the accident occurred.

She pointed out that the expert concluded that the document issued by the defendant company was automatically cancelled due to the transfer of ownership according to the terms of the document, and therefore the plaintiff company bears full responsibility for paying the blood money and compensation, but the court, as the highest expert, took another opinion based on the fact that the defendant company did not provide the expert and the court with evidence that it had cancelled the previous document, which is why the court concluded that the vehicle now has two valid documents.

The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff the amount claimed based on the right of transfer and the fourth clause of the first chapter of the unified insurance policy, which states that “if insurance is carried out by more than one insurance company, the company shall not be obligated to compensate for damages except in proportion to the amount insured with it, to the total amounts insured for the insured risk.”