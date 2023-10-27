The victim of a fraud resorted to the civil court in Dubai, to compel the heirs of an Asian who defrauded him before his death, and seized from him – along with another accused – the amount of one million and 387 thousand dirhams. He also requested compensation in the amount of 500 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages he suffered.

After examining the case, the court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, and obligated the second defendant in the fraud crime and the heirs of the first defendant to return the amount to him, in addition to compensation worth 300 thousand dirhams.

In detail, the plaintiff based his lawsuit on the fact that he opened a criminal report against two people who fraudulently seized one million and 387 thousand dirhams from him, as they claimed that one of them could import cars from another country, and each of them supported the other’s statements in a way that indicated the credibility of the deal, and they issued receipts. He received the money from him bearing the logo of a company belonging to the second defendant, which is not specialized in importing cars.

He explained in his lawsuit that the method that the two defendants used with him led to him deceiving him and forcing him to hand over the money to them, pointing out that the Public Prosecution referred them to the Criminal Court on charges of seizing the funds of others in a fraudulent manner. The court ruled that they were convicted and a final ruling was issued against them imprisoning the first defendant for a month and fining him 138. One thousand and 700 dirhams, and his deportation from the state, while the criminal case against the second accused was ruled to end due to his death.

After resolving the criminal case, the plaintiff went to the civil court, demanding that the first defendant in the crime of fraud and the heirs of the deceased defendant pay one million and 387 thousand dirhams and the legal interest at 5% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and pay the amount of 500 thousand dirhams, as compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered. And for the earnings he lost and the harm he suffered, which came from the money of the first defendant and the estate of the heirs.

For its part, the civil court heard the case, and the plaintiff attended with an agent and submitted the requests and submitted memorandums explaining his position, while the defendants did not attend, despite being legally informed, and the court appointed an expert in the case.

The court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, no one has the right to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it. Likewise, what is decided regarding the guarantee or civil liability is that responsibility for a harmful act requires the presence of three elements, which is proof of the person’s commission. The action has a positive or negative effect, proof of harm on the part of the injured party, and the causal relationship between them.

She pointed out that, according to Article 88 of the Evidence Law, the ruling issued in the criminal case has binding authority before the civil court in what was decided upon as necessary for the occurrence of the act.

The criminal court finally decided on an issue that prevented the civil courts from re-examining it. Rather, it must consider it and oblige it to examine the civil rights related to it, so that its ruling does not contravene the previous criminal ruling, according to the Court of Cassation in Dubai.

It stated that it is clear to the court that the mistake of the first defendant is proven against him, according to the criminal ruling in the crime of fraud, and that the mistake of the inheritor of the rest of the defendants (the heirs of the second defendant) is proven by the Public Prosecution’s investigations and the testimony of witnesses, and therefore the court rules obligating the defendants to pay 1 million and 387 thousand Dirhams for the plaintiff, and 300 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages he sustained.