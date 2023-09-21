The Commercial Court of First Instance in Dubai ruled to oblige a Gulf person to pay 75 million and 129 thousand dirhams, in addition to the legal interest for the benefit of a bank that loaned him the amount but did not commit to repaying it, while the court acquitted the defendant’s father and rejected the bank’s lawsuit against him on the basis that the son obtained banking facilities for the amount. Referred to as the father’s guarantee and guarantee, and two companies owned by him.

In detail, a local bank filed a lawsuit against a Gulf man, his father, and two companies affiliated with them, demanding that they all be obligated to pay 82 million and 255 thousand dirhams, based on the claim that the first defendant, the “son,” obtained banking facilities with the guarantee and guarantee of his father, the second defendant, and the third and fourth defendant companies. However, they refused to pay the installments without legal justification.

For his part, the second defendant, the “father,” denied the guarantee bond provided by the bank, and argued that the guarantee for a previous debt in which he was a guarantor had expired.

His legal representative, legal advisor Muhammad Naguib, said that the guarantee bond attributed to his client, the “father,” is dated 2015 to guarantee the facilities granted and dated in that year, but the debt claimed by the plaintiff bank is limited to the facilities it granted to the first defendant, the “son,” in the years 2019. And 2020.

He added that his client requested in return that the letter of guarantee be returned and invalidated, and that it be referred to the criminal laboratory, contesting its forgery, requesting that the case filed against him be dismissed, and that an expert be assigned as a precaution to research its elements.

The court decided to appoint a banking expert, and his report concluded that the bank is only entitled to the first defendant, “the son,” in the amount of 75 million and 129 thousand dirhams, without the guarantee of the second defendant, “the father,” and the third and fourth.

The plaintiff bank objected to the expert’s report, noting that the expert did not accept the letters of guarantee signed by the second defendant, so the court ruled that the matter be returned to the same banking expert, who concluded that the objections submitted by the plaintiff did not change the outcome of the initial report.

After examining the case and examining the memorandums submitted by its parties, and the expert report, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that what was established in its opinion, according to the expert report, which it was satisfied with, was that the first defendant “only” was occupied, not the second, third, and fourth, in the amount of 75 million and 129 thousand and 928 dirhams for the benefit of the plaintiff bank.

She explained that it was also established that the aforementioned amount was deposited in the personal account of the first defendant, pointing out that the plaintiff bank had thus violated the purpose of the banking facilities, as it made the entire amount at the disposal of the defendant, without allocating the value of the facilities to the purpose for which they were granted, which was the construction of buildings, in compliance with the contract. Signed between the two parties, and the bank did not provide any evidence that this purpose had been completed.

It indicated that the plaintiff bank also did not provide proof of the deposit of any sums of money in bank accounts belonging to the second, third or fourth defendant, and therefore the court ended up obliging the first defendant only to pay the value of the debt.

In addition, the court rejected the request of the second defendant, “the father,” to return and invalidate the guarantor’s confirmation letter, in light of its lack of reliance on the contested document of forgery, and its ruling to discharge the applicant.