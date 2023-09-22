The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by an insurance company that challenged the decision of the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee. The court upheld the Settlement Committee’s decision to oblige the plaintiff company to pay the owner of a vehicle that died in an accident 278,400 dirhams.

In the details, an insurance company filed a lawsuit in which it demanded that the aggrieved decision be amended by making the amount awarded to the appellant against it 50 thousand dirhams as the value of repairing the vehicle damage resulting from the accident only instead of the amount awarded by the committee, and as a precaution to amend the aggrieved decision therein by making the amount adjudged to the appellant against it. 170 thousand dirhams as the market value of the vehicle before the accident, and to uphold the decision in its ruling on the company’s right to keep the vehicle’s wreckage, and in all cases obligating the person complaining against it to pay fees and expenses and for attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff company based its claim on the fact that the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee did not consider the damage inspection report submitted by it, and that the committee made a mistake in relying on the insurance expert report submitted to it, which concluded that the value of the insurance vehicle according to the document was 348 thousand dirhams and that the minimum value was for repair. The value of the vehicle is 150 thousand without a ceiling, meaning that it is subject to increase when the repair begins, and that the value of the rest of the repair offers exceeds half of the value of the vehicle before the accident, and that by deducting the depreciation value by 20%, the value of the vehicle is 278 thousand and 400 dirhams, which is the value that covers the defendant’s damage.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is established from the papers is that the plaintiff company is obligated to the defendant to compensate it, given that the former is the company that insured the vehicle that caused the accident and that the latter is the owner of the vehicle damaged in the accident, pointing to the insurance document revealing the market value. of the vehicle before the accident occurred, and this does not prejudice the inspection report submitted by the plaintiff showing that the value of repairing the damages was 50 thousand dirhams, especially since the vehicle was presented to four approved workshops and the value of repairing the damages in the vehicle was estimated at an amount of from 150 thousand dirhams to an amount of 176 thousand dirhams. In addition to the possibility of increasing the amount at the time of repairing the damage, this does not affect the market value of the damaged vehicle stated in the inspection report, as it is established that there is an estimate of its value according to its insurance policy.

The court ruled to reject the appeal against the decision of the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee, uphold the contested decision, and obligate the plaintiff to pay the expenses of the case and attorney’s fees.