The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has set a deadline for responding to patients’ complaints by health facilities, not exceeding three working days from the date of receiving the complaint, after repeated patients’ complaints about the lack of response or delay in responding to their complaints.

In detail, the department issued a circular to licensed health facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in which it indicated that due to the frequent complaints of patients about non-response or delay in responding to their complaints by health facilities, and in conjunction with the previous directive, the necessity of establishing a system to facilitate receiving, documenting and investigating complaints of patients and their families. All health facilities must implement the complaints management system effectively, and establish a mechanism to follow them up by providing a reference number for each complaint submitted to the patient or complainant in the health facility, and ensuring a written response to the complaint within a period not exceeding three working days.

She stressed the need for all health facilities to commit to presenting the charter of patient rights and duties in waiting areas in health facilities, to ensure awareness of the patient’s rights and duties.

She pointed out that the health facility must establish a system to facilitate receiving complaints from patients and their families, investigate them, and work to find appropriate solutions for their satisfaction, through the obligation of each facility to identify an employee responsible for patient complaints, and to display means of communication and a mechanism for receiving complaints (phone number, email). With the possibility for the complainant to meet with the complaints officer or his representative in the customer service to receive and document the complaint, and keep a record of the complaints received, and the actions taken.

Last June, the department launched the electronic medical complaints management system to link all requests and procedures for investigations to medical complaints via a unified electronic platform. medical investigations.

patient rights

The Patient Rights Charter provides the patient with the right to information about the provision of health care and services, how to access them appropriately, to receive protection, to receive care, regardless of race, creed, color or gender, to respect personal dignity and privacy, and to have a clean and safe environment Urgent pain assessment and relief, access to the spiritual care services available in our community, access to interpretation services, and the patient away from any kind of harassment or abuse.

The rest of the rights include receiving visitors, unless this poses a risk to the patient’s treatment, knowledge of the patient’s health problems, treatment plan, expected results, continuity of receiving care after discharge from the hospital, knowing the names and positions of health care providers, requesting a change of health care provider, or obtaining Another opinion, requesting a medical report, knowing the financial obligations, refusing to receive treatment, stopping it, or leaving it contrary to the doctor’s advice, as permitted by law, in addition to providing a prior written consent before making any recording, videotaping, or any other type of photography.

Establishing a system to facilitate receiving, documenting and investigating complaints from patients and their families.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

