The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a young man must return an amount of 100,000 dirhams that he stole from a man, in addition to paying him 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against two young men, demanding that they be obligated to return 100,000 dirhams to him, and compensation in the amount of 20,000 dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that the defendants were able to steal 100,000 dirhams from him, and seized that amount, and they They were criminally convicted.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is established in the criminal ruling is the conviction of the accused (the first defendant) for the charge of stealing an amount of 100 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff, and therefore the ruling has the authority of res judicata in what was decided before the civil court, and it is not permissible to repeat it. Discussing the elements of liability, and the element of error has been met by the first defendant and has been conclusively proven against him, indicating that what is clear is that this error is the reason for causing damages to the plaintiff, and the unlawful act on the basis of which the criminal lawsuit was filed was the same on which the civil lawsuit was filed on the basis of Hence, this court adheres to proving the error and attributing it to its perpetrators, which makes the elements of responsibility of error, damage, and a causal relationship available to the first defendant.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to return the amount of 100 thousand dirhams, the court indicated that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “no one is permitted to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it, and whoever takes something unlawfully must return it to its owner along with what he earned.” gains or benefits, and the judge may compensate the right holder for what the recipient has failed to obtain in his pound.”

The court explained that what is established in the criminal ruling is that the first defendant stole an amount of 100 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff, and it ruled to oblige the first defendant to return to the plaintiff the amount claimed in this regard.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for an amount of 20 thousand dirhams as material and moral compensation, the court pointed out that the act committed by the defendant resulted in material damage, which was represented by depriving the plaintiff of benefiting from the stolen amount, and the resulting loss of earnings for him, and his not benefiting from the amount in aspects of life. The other, in addition to the grief, sadness, and heartbreak that befell him, the court finds that compensation to the plaintiff for all material and moral damages is sufficient in the amount of 10,000 dirhams.

The court ruled to oblige the first defendant to pay the plaintiff 110,000 dirhams, and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the case.