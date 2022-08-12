“By God, I will teach you a lesson that will keep you from forgetting for the rest of your life.” A young man said to a girl, and she considered her a threat, and he was fined under a penalty of 5,000 dirhams. Physically and mentally afflicted.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, asking him to oblige him to pay her 51 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained, noting that the defendant threatened her with the wording: “By God, I will teach you a lesson that will keep you from forgetting for the rest of your life.” And he was convicted. According to a penal judgment of a fine of 5000 dirhams, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which he argued that the penal judgment against him was not final, requesting that the case be dismissed.

For its part, the court, in the merits of its ruling, rejected the plea in the defendant’s reply note that the penal judgment was not final, noting that the court established that the plaintiff submitted a certificate to whom it may concern that the penal judgment was not appealed, and then it becomes clear from the date of the testimony that the deadline for appeal has passed, and the judgment becomes Absolutely and permanently.

The court clarified that it was evident in the papers that the defendant’s mistake was threatening the plaintiff with the phrase: “By God, I will teach you a lesson that will make you forget what you will forget for the rest of your life.” Evidence of error on the part of the defendant requiring compensation.

The court confirmed that the error for which the defendant was convicted is the same as the error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the present case, and it has separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between the criminal and civil suits, and in the legal description of this act and attributing it to its perpetrator, noting that the error of The defendant inflicted material damage to the plaintiff, which makes the request for compensation for material and moral damage based on fact and law and worthy of acceptance. The court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained, and to obligate him to pay fees and expenses.