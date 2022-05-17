Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a woman to pay her ex-husband 60,000 dirhams, which he loaned to her during their marriage to buy a vehicle.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, asking to oblige her to return him an amount of 60,000 dirhams, and 1,000 dirhams in return for what he paid before reconciliation and reconciliation, as well as fees and expenses and in return for attorneys’ fees, explaining that his ex-wife received from him the amount to buy a vehicle, provided that she refund the amount Later, he asked her to return the amount, but she still refused to return it, despite her acknowledgment of receiving the amount in the special record of the case of the same conditions, while the woman submitted a reply memorandum, at the end of which she asked to reject the case, obligating him to pay fees and expenses.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is established after reviewing the minutes of the court’s case that the defendant admitted that the plaintiff paid her 60 thousand dirhams of the value of the car she owned, and therefore it is an argument against her with what is stated in it.

The court indicated that the plaintiff stated in his lawsuit that the defendant had not paid the amount to him to date, and then it is established for the court that the defendant’s debt is occupied by the value of the amount, and this does not affect what the defendant decided that the vehicle was registered in her name by the plaintiff, And that the registration was just a refund of the sums she had spent during married life, as the content of her declaration was that the plaintiff had paid the amount to buy a vehicle for her, and the court had not proven her acquittal from the amount referred to, which is where the lawsuit before him is valid and fixed, and the plaintiff must answer to his request, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 60,000 dirhams, expenses and attorney fees, and rejected other requests.



