In detail, a person with the nationality of an Arab country filed a lawsuit against two Arab people, in which he demanded that they be obligated to return the amount of 72 thousand dirhams that he paid for a used Range Rover car, which he bought from them after displaying it in an advertisement on an electronic marketing application. He also requested that a decisive oath be directed to them regarding the details of the deal and negotiations. that happened with them.

The plaintiff based his claim on the fact that he saw an advertisement for the sale of the vehicle on the Dubizzle application, for an amount of 77 thousand dirhams, and it was written in the advertisement that it had traveled 95 thousand kilometers, so he contacted the owner of the advertisement to buy it.

The plaintiff said that the conversation changed upon purchase, as the defendants made him believe that the car had traveled 159,667 kilometers, according to the vehicle registration report given to him upon sale, due to his failure to attend the inspection. He added that he was surprised when examining the vehicle later after purchasing it at the car agency specialized in this model in Dubai, that the car had traveled more than 191,000 kilometers, and had also been exposed to many traffic accidents registered by the police, pointing out that the hidden defects discovered in the car could not have been noticed. Ordinary person, or appear on conventional examination.

He continued that he asked the defendants to return the amount he paid (72 thousand dirhams) and to recover the vehicle, but they refused and he paid to dispute them, on the basis that the first defendant is the owner of the car, and the second is the broker who completed the registration procedures, sold him the car, and collected the price.

For its part, the civil court, after the lawsuit was initiated, appointed a mechanical expert to inspect the car, and the latter concluded in a report that a change was observed in the mileage, from 191 thousand to 159 thousand kilometers, and this is considered a fundamental hidden defect that affects the market value of the vehicle and reduces its value in the market. Locally, he pointed out that the market value of the car in its current condition does not exceed 46 thousand dirhams.

The court also directed the decisive oath to the first defendant (the owner of the vehicle), so he swore that he was the owner of the car, and authorized the second defendant to sell it, and received an amount of 46 thousand dirhams from him, and he had no knowledge that the latter had received 72 thousand dirhams from the buyer.

After examining the case, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it was satisfied with the conclusion reached by the expert in a report on the condition of the vehicle, regarding the presence of a fundamental defect affecting the value of the vehicle.

It stated that the defendants had breached their contractual obligations, and therefore the plaintiff has the right to terminate the contract and recover the price. It ruled that the joint defendants were obligated to return the amount of 46 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, and the second defendant alone was obligated to return the amount of 26 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, the price of what he received in excess from the buyer, with interest. Legal 5% from the date of claim.

