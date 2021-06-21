The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which obligated a pharmacy to pay 651,616 dirhams to a government company, the value of water and electricity consumption bills.

In the details, a government company filed a lawsuit against a pharmacy, demanding that it pay it an amount of 651,616 dirhams, and oblige it to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant contracted with it to provide it with water and electricity networks, and it fulfilled its obligations, but it did not fulfill the water bills. and electricity.

The court decided to assign an accounting expert, where he carried out his mission and deposited his report, and the court of first instance decided to oblige the pharmacy to pay the plaintiff 651 thousand and 616 dirhams, with obligating her to pay the expenses of the case.

That judiciary was not accepted by the owner of the pharmacy, and he appealed the ruling, noting that he erred when he decided not to accept the entry of the entered discount, because the first appellant “who is required to be entered” is responsible for the consumption, being the investor of the commercial license of the institution, and he was the one who managed Working for his benefit, stressing that his interest requires entering the discount to be entered, as he is responsible for paying the debt in accordance with the investment contract between them.

For its part, the court confirmed in the merits of the judgment that the time for appeal is 30 days, unless the law provides otherwise, and that the time for appeal against the judgment starts from the day following the date of its issuance if it was in presence, unless the law provides otherwise, and this date starts from the date of its issuance Announcing the judgment to the convict in cases where he has failed to appear in all the sessions specified for hearing the case, and has not submitted a memorandum of his defense. Dates for appealing judgments forfeiting the right to appeal.

The court indicated that the evidence from the papers is that the appellant lodged his appeal after the legally prescribed 30 days as a date for appeal, and then the judiciary must forfeit the right to appeal, and the court ruled for the forfeiture of the right to appeal, and obligated the appellant to expenses.

• The judgment of the first degree was not accepted by the owner of the pharmacy, so he appealed against it.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

