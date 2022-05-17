A man retracted his promise to his wife that he would register a new house in her name, after she had contributed to its construction costs in the amount of 297,000 dirhams, while the Al-Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the husband to return the amount to his wife, in addition to obligating him to pay her 10 thousand dirhams in compensation.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her husband, asking to question him about receiving cash from her, and to swear the decisive oath in the event of his denial.

During the consideration of the case, the wife attended and confirmed her requests, explaining that the amount she borrowed from the bank, after the husband promised to register the house in her name and the name of their children, but he denied her, after finding that the registration fees were high.

While the defendant confirmed that the wife provided the amount as assistance to him in building the house, and he had promised her to register the house in her name, but the house is mortgaged, and he could not register it in her name, pointing out that the wife lives in the house and benefits from it, which was confirmed by the plaintiff.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that, in accordance with the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, each of the two litigants, in whatever state the case may be, may direct the decisive oath to the other litigant, provided that the incident on which the oath focuses is related to the person to whom it is directed.

She pointed out that the defendant attended the last pleading session, and after directing the decisive oath to him in the specific format, he refused to perform it, which would lead to a failure to perform it, so the court directed it to the plaintiff, who swore it.

Regarding its request for compensation for material damage in the amount of 10,000 dirhams, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake would have withheld the submitted amount, which the plaintiff missed the opportunity to invest, which represents harm to the plaintiff, and the action of the defendant was the direct cause of this damage, and the court ruled By obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 297 thousand dirhams, and compensate her with 10 thousand dirhams as reparation for the damage, with the obligation to pay the expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees.



