The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a maintenance technician must pay the owner of an electric oven 3,000 dirhams as compensation for damaging the oven during a maintenance procedure.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against an electrical maintenance technician, demanding that he pay him 7,250 dirhams in compensation for the damage he sustained, and oblige him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant damaged the oven of his home, and he was criminally convicted and fined 1,000 dirhams. And obligating him to pay judicial expenses, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which he pleaded that the case was not accepted for filing in a manner other than the way established by law, as well as the non-acceptance of the case to be filed in a manner other than that of a non-qualified person.

For its part, the court, in its ruling, rejected the defendant’s plea not to accept the lawsuit to file it in a manner other than that prescribed by law, for not submitting an advisory report explaining the amount of damage, noting that the law did not set a specific course for filing damage claims, and that the plaintiff had taken the correct legal course in filing his claim.

The court indicated that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to a third party obliges the perpetrator, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the damage,” pointing out that what was established in the reply memorandum submitted by the defendant was his acknowledgment that he had actually maintained the electric furnace owned by the plaintiff after informing the latter of a technical defect in it, And that during its maintenance, it had a broken glass, but the defendant did not prove that the plaintiff had committed or wrongly damaged the electric oven, and it was also confirmed by the purchase receipt that the value of the oven was 6225 dirhams, and the plaintiff had sustained material damage represented in his loss of the oven, and the court ruled to oblige The defendant pays the plaintiff an amount of 3000 dirhams as material compensation and obliges him to pay fees and expenses.



