The Abu Dhabi Court of Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled to oblige a law firm to return half of the advance fees paid by a client, after it was proven that the agreement was terminated before starting the work assigned to it, which is entitled to 25% of the value of the agreed upon fees.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a law firm, in which he demanded that it be obligated to return 15 thousand dirhams to him, and to refer him to the disciplinary matter, indicating that he had appointed a lawyer from the defendant office, to defend him in one of the malicious criminal cases filed against him, but after receiving the amount 15 thousand dirhams. He did not attend the trial sessions, and did not present any plea or defense.

While the defendant law firm submitted a response memorandum containing a cross-claim and a portfolio of documents, in which it demanded that the original lawsuit be rejected, and that the cross-defendant be obligated to pay him 15 thousand dirhams with legal interest at 12%, and that the ruling include expedited enforcement, and that he be obligated to pay fees and expenses and compensation for attorney’s fees.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is proven from the case papers is that it was agreed between the two parties that the defendant would represent the plaintiff in the criminal case before the Al Ain Court, in exchange for fees amounting to 30 thousand dirhams, of which he received 15 thousand dirhams, and after that the plaintiff did not continue. He is required to represent the plaintiff, and the attached conversations via WhatsApp showed that one of the employees of the law firm asked the plaintiff to send an email, requesting that the agreement be annulled, indicating that the defendant submitted requests before the prosecution and the judiciary regarding the plaintiff (the accused), and prepared a memorandum. Defense, and sent it to him, but he did not prove his appearance before the court as an agent for the plaintiff, even though the agency and the fees contract were dated prior to the date of the session.

The court indicated that what is proven from the papers is that the defendant took some measures in the interest of his client, the plaintiff, and therefore he is entitled to 25% of the entire agreed upon fees of 30 thousand dirhams, which is equal to 7,500 dirhams, noting that the defendant had received from the plaintiff. 15 thousand dirhams of the agreed upon fees, and therefore the defendant is obligated to return half the amount, and is not entitled to the rest of the fees claimed in the cross-claim.

The court ruled in the cross-claim by accepting it in form and rejecting it in substance, and obligated the plaintiff in exchange for the fees and expenses of the cross-claim. The court also ruled in the original lawsuit to obligate the original defendant to return to the original plaintiff the amount of 7,500 dirhams, and obligated the plaintiff and defendant to pay the expenses and fees equally between them.