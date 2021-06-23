The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a girl to pay another 23,000 dirhams, which she obtained from her to invest and return the profits, and she did not fulfill her promise.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded to oblige a friend of hers, to pay her 23,000 dirhams, and to oblige her to pay fees and expenses of the case, and in return for attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant took the amount from her based on an agreement that she invests it and returns it with the profits, but she did not It fulfilled its promise, refused even to return the principal amount, and kept procrastinating.

During the consideration of the case, the plaintiff presented a portfolio of documents that included photographs of a group of exchanged messages between her and the defendant, via the social networking program “WhatsApp”, as evidence to support her statements in the case, while the defendant did not attend despite her announcement in accordance with the legal procedures followed.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court clarified that the legally established information in the electronic message does not lose its legal validity, even if it is brief, whenever access to the details of that information is available within the electronic system of its origin, indicating that the legal decision is in the text of Article 17 of the amended Evidence Law Federal Decree-Law No. 27 of 2020, that (electronic signature, writing, written papers, records, and electronic documents of authentic nature established for signature, writing, transcripts, records and official and customary documents.

The court indicated that the evidence from the papers, and through the electronic messages exchanged between the two parties to the lawsuit, through the social networking programs “WhatsApp”, that the plaintiff handed the defendant 23,000 dirhams, and that the defendant acknowledged receiving that amount, and did not fulfill her promise to return the amount, Despite repeated claims from the plaintiff, the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the complainant an amount of 23,000 dirhams, in addition to obligating her to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.

• The plaintiff provided photographs of messages of conversations between them as evidence in the case.



