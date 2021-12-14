Khaleeji filed a lawsuit against Khaleeji, in which he stated that he deliberately hit his dog, which led to him having fractures and damage to the lung, and inflicted moral damage on him, as a result of the psychological pain he felt, due to his strong attachment to his dog, and depriving him of it, and demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him 30 One thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages sustained by him and his dog, with a legal interest of 9%, and the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court ordered the defendant to pay him 16,664 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage he sustained, with legal interest 6% from the date of Judgment process.

In detail, the defendant denied deliberately running over the plaintiff’s dog, explaining that the dog was walking in the street unaccompanied, endangering his life, and that his speed was slow when run over, and that the plaintiff had nothing to do with the dog. He requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, while the plaintiff decided that the dog was with him and was walking on the side of the road, and that the defendant was walking against the road, deliberately trampling the dog, and he has a bill for buying the dog from the previous owner who was with him when treating the dog at the animal care center.

The defendant’s attorney, Lawyer Muhammad Abdul-Azim, demanded not to accept the lawsuit, to file it without a capacity, and to obligate the plaintiff to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, while the plaintiff submitted an animal passport that proves ownership of the dog, its type, and a contract of waiver and sale of the dog from its previous owner, and the plaintiff’s agent demanded, Lawyer Salem Al-Maftoul obligated the defendant to pay his client 30,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he and his dog sustained, with a legal interest of 9%.

In the operative part of the civil court ruling, it was stated that the defense raised by the defendant that the plaintiff does not own the dog, the Civil Procedure Code stipulates that he does not accept any request or payment in which the owner does not have an existing and legitimate interest, and yet the potential interest is sufficient if the purpose of the A precautionary request to ward off imminent harm or to ascertain a right that is feared will be lost in the event of a dispute.

She added that the plaintiff filed a complaint against the defendant, stating that the latter ran over the dog with his car, causing him bodily damage and fractures, and the medical report states that the dog suffers from pneumothorax, lung congestion, and fractures in the ribs. The material damage sustained by the plaintiff as a result of the bodily injuries sustained by his dog, is represented in the treatment expenses, follow-up of his health condition, and the expenses incurred in purchasing medicines, according to what is established in the invoices, which is estimated at 11 thousand 646 dirhams, which is the amount that the court deems sufficient for monetary compensation.

She stated that there is no dispute that the plaintiff’s dog is a pet and of a good breed, and that he was subjected to physical injuries that left him with fractures, which had a great impact on the plaintiff’s psyche, because of the sadness he felt as a result of his dog’s injury, and the court considers that his request for compensation for what he suffered from Fixed moral damage, and obligates the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams as compensation for the moral damage, with legal interest at the rate of 6% from the date of the judgment rendering until full payment, and obliges him to pay the lawsuit expenses.



