A (Gulf Arab) driver drove his vehicle on a street in the Shaam area, north of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and ran over three (Gulf women) girls, Fatima (13 years), and her sister Ibtisam (20 years) who is five months pregnant, and their relative Shamsa (13 years), which caused The death of the girl Shamsa and Ibtisam lost her fetus. The two plaintiffs, Shamsa’s parents, filed a lawsuit before a partial civil court to demand compensation of 200,000 dirhams for the moral and material damage they incurred as a result of the death of their daughter. The court ordered the driver and the insurance company to pay them 120,000 dirhams in compensation for the damage they sustained. literary.

The Court of Appeals had ordered the driver and the company to pay Shamsa’s parents 200 thousand dirhams as a blood money.

In detail, the plaintiffs stated that the driver who caused the accident, and his vehicle was insured by the second defendant, the Public Prosecution charged him with two charges of not complying with traffic signs and its rules, and causing the accident. The verdict was appealed from the Public Prosecution after the death of the victim, Shamsa, the plaintiff’s heir, and the lack of justice in Jenin, the victim, Ibtisam. By paying the blood of Shamsa’s parents 200 thousand dirhams as a legal blood money, and by paying the blood of the fetus of the victim, Ibtisam’s blood, with 20 thousand dirhams as a legal blood money.

The insurance company’s agent, lawyer Hanan Al-Bayed, stated that the case was not accepted for filing a case other than the path established by law, and added that the circumstances of the accident confirm that the driver is not responsible for the alleged damages caused to the victims without evidence. It has two opposite lanes that are not separated, has no lighting and is designated for the passage of vehicles, and that the plaintiffs’ heirs walked in the middle of the road in black (abaya), which is the road to cars, which makes them directly responsible for what happened to them.

She explained that her client was determined that if the deceased Shamsa had adhered to traffic and traffic regulations and the rules of attention, caution and preservation of life, the accident would not have occurred. And demanded that the case not be accepted for lack of validity and proof and for not being based on a valid legal basis.

The attorney for the plaintiffs, Lawyer Khaled Al-Asqalani, affirmed that the basis of the lawsuit is tort liability and the right of the injured to be compensated for what he has suffered, and that the insurance company’s agent’s payment is not sound, given that the cause of the accident was convicted under a penal judgment, so he is requested to rule in favor of the lawsuit.

The judgment of a partial civil court stated, “It did not prove to the court that the victim, Shamsa, was mistakenly involved in the traffic accident, and therefore the court cannot re-discuss the extent of her contribution to the error that led to her death.” year, and that the material damage claimed by the plaintiffs is not proven that they were deprived of a material benefit by assuming leadership positions in the future, which is not a correct statement.

She explained that the moral damage inflicted on the plaintiffs, because she died at the age of flowers and was filling the house with joy for her parents, and that her death would generate a feeling of sadness for them due to her loss in difficult circumstances, and accordingly the court obliges the defendants, the cause of the accident and the insurance company insured, that They shall pay the plaintiffs 120 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral damage they have suffered as a result of the death of their inheritance, in addition to the legal interest of 6%.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

