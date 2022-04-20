The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated a contracting company and its legal representative to pay a lawyer 200,000 dirhams in exchange for negotiation fees in one of the cases filed against the company, and to reach a settlement in the amount of 37 million dirhams instead of 43 million.

In the details, a lawyer demanded to compel a contracting company and its legal representative, jointly, to pay him 200 thousand dirhams, in addition to the interest at the rate of 9% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, and obligate them to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney fees, indicating that the legal representative of the contracting company contracted with him to negotiate With one of the plaintiffs against the company for 300,000 dirhams, and that he did his best to serve the defendants and carried out the work entrusted to him, and the fees were reduced to the amount of 200,000 dirhams, but the defendants did not pay it.

The court stated that it is decided by the judiciary that the evidence from the contract attached to the papers is that the defendant entered into a contract with the plaintiff and proved that he is concluding this contract on behalf of himself and in his capacity as the legal representative of a contracting company. The plaintiff did what was entrusted to him until the settlement was reached on the amount of 37 million dirhams instead of the 43 million that the plaintiff was claiming in the commercial lawsuit.

The court indicated that it was agreed on a fee of 300,000 dirhams, and it was modified by the agreement of the two parties to 200,000 dirhams. The first defendant represents to pay any payment in relation to his representation of the second defendant, and they did not prove the payment of the agreed amount, and therefore the court answers the plaintiff’s request, and the court ruled to obligate the two defendants jointly to pay the plaintiff an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, and obligated the two defendants to pay expenses and fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

