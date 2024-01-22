The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that a company was obligated to return to a woman an amount of 248 thousand dirhams that the plaintiff had transferred to the defendant company’s account in error, while the company rejected friendly demands to return the amount.

The details of the case are due to the fact that a woman filed a lawsuit against a company in which she demanded that it be obligated to pay her an amount amounting to 248 thousand and 711 dirhams, which was seized unlawfully and without legal or legitimate justification, with legal interest at the rate of 9% from the due date until full payment. And obliging the defendant to pay her compensation to compensate for the damage, along with fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, noting that she transferred the claim amount by mistake to the defendant’s account, and the latter did not return the amount despite her friendly demand.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is proven from the consulting expert’s report is that the plaintiff had transferred an amount amounting to 248 thousand and 711 dirhams by mistake to the defendant’s account without there being any commercial relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant. The expert concluded that the plaintiff is entitled to a refund. The amount, noting that she was satisfied with the advisory expert’s report, especially since the defendant was not represented despite being legally declared, which leads to the conclusion that there was no commercial dealing between the plaintiff and the defendant, and that the amounts that were transferred to the latter were by mistake, and therefore it is not justified to anyone. To take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 248 thousand and 711 dirhams, and to oblige the defendant to pay the expenses of the case and attorney’s fees, and to reject all other requests.