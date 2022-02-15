The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated a maid recruitment company to pay a woman 8000 dirhams in fees for recruiting a maid, and she did not fulfill the agreement or refund the amount, and obligated the defendant to pay fees and expenses.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a company employing auxiliary workers, asking to be obligated to pay her an amount of 8000 dirhams with obligating her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant acknowledged her ability to bring a maid for 8000 dirhams and transferred the amount to her through a bank, but the company breached the agreement The maid did not provide and took the amount and did not return it, and she was convicted under a penal judgment, and her case was supported by a photocopy of the penal judgment.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it was evident from the lawsuit papers and documents that the company was criminally convicted of embezzling sums of money from the plaintiff according to the judgment issued against it in the penal case.

She indicated that the act for which the company was convicted, which is the embezzlement of the money owned by the plaintiff, is the same act on which the plaintiff relied in filing her present case. For the common ground between the criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, the court ruled to obligate the company to pay the plaintiff 8000 dirhams, and oblige her to pay fees and expenses.

• The company did not fulfill the agreement and refused to return the money to the plaintiff.



