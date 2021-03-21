Oblak was Atlético’s hero against Alavés. An unexpected penalty gave the visitors a chance to equalize in the 86th minute, but the Slovenian turned giant and repelled Joselu’s shot. The rojiblanco goalkeeper had almost three years without stopping a maximum penalty in the League. “It is not understood about penalties. Lately I did not stop a single one …”, he explained in Movistar +.

A decisive penalty …

Penalties are something that is not understood. Sometimes you stop a lot, I remember that three years ago I stopped four out of six and lately not one… Of course you’re not happy with that, today luckily I stopped it, it was in the last minutes and we won.

How have you seen Savic’s penalty action?

If they interpret that it is a penalty, it is an action of very bad luck. Savic did not want to hit him and on the line of the area, that the ball has gone out … He has hit him in the face, but surely without wanting to. If it whistles, it is, and if it doesn’t whistle, it isn’t. I am not the one who decides. It was very bad luck.

Three much needed points.

They always are. On Wednesday we were eliminated from the Champions League, where we were excited, but we did not do enough. After an elimination, the weekend is difficult. It was fundamental, Barça, Madrid and Seville are strong… But we don’t look at them, we look at ourselves. Now selections come and then we have 10 finals. You have to go game by game, we don’t look at others …

Is it a sign of Atlético that you have to suffer in each game?

It is my seventh year here and there are games where you suffer, the same thing goes in the rojiblanco’s DNA to suffer. But it makes football beautiful, you never know what will happen. Of course you want to solve before and score two or three goals, but with 1-0 it’s three points and that’s what it’s worth.