Oblak has been a vital part of Atlético’s title. The Slovenian has won his fifth Zamora and is now, along with Ramallets and Valdés, the goalkeeper who has won that award the most times. The rojiblanco goalkeeper received only 25 goals. It is true that the team’s defensive performance improved compared to last year, where he received 27 goals, but the metrics make it clear that Oblak has been the goalkeeper who has decided the most. There have been many games where the Slovenian has appeared to save his team. Hands that have given points, penalties stopped in decisive moments or interventions that have served to safeguard a rushed result. Several come to mind.

But everything is quantified and Oblak has been decisive also based on the numbers, especially the metric that serves to evaluate the real incidence of the goalkeepers. The Post-Shot xG (PSxG) that measures the probability that a shot ends in a goal, mainly depending on which area of ​​the goal the ball is directed and the speed at which it goes. Estimate the reality that a goalkeeper faces before a shot with nothing else involved. Own goals are not counted. And in the difference between the goals conceded and the probability of receiving them (PSxG) Oblak has excelled in a spectacular way over the rest of the goalkeepers in our championship. Its difference is 9.8 in favor between what is expected and what is embedded. That is, Oblak should have collected the ball from the bottom of his goal 9.8 times more than he did, according to the provider Statsbomb through the fbref specialized site.

Goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the five major leagues and their average saves per game.

BeSoccer



Courtois, his immediate pursuer in the Zamora trophy standings, had a + – PSxG balance of 2.9, according to Statsbomb. Oblak conceded 25 goals in total, 0.66 every 90 minutes. The Courtois coefficient was 0.74. The one of Bono, the third in discord in the classification of the Zamora, wore a 0.85 of average of goals against. However, their difference from PSxG was negative. He conceded 0.2 more goals than expected based on this metric. The goalkeeper who follows Oblak in that most decisive classification of the season has been Osasuna’s goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. The red goalkeeper reached a PSxG + – balance of 6.2. Very commendable, but still 3.6 goals behind Oblak. Herrera received a total of 40 goals in this League.

Percentage of stops in the five major leagues.

BeSoccer



It goes without saying that Oblak was the goalkeeper who accumulated the most clean sheets with 18. The Slovenian stopped more than 81% of the shots he received between the three sticks and taking into account Europe the numbers leave some more detail. Maignan, the goal of Lille recently signed by Milan, was the one with the most clean sheets among the five major leagues, with 21. However, he had to intervene slightly less than Oblak. The Frenchman made 2.45 saves on average per game, while Oblak was at 2.84. Among them is Ederson. The Brazilian from City scored 19 clean sheets, but as is known, City defends mainly with the ball. Ederson signed 1.78 stops every 90 minutes.

He ends his contract with Puma and is, with de Jong, the player with the highest value in LaLiga.

Oblak’s value is unquestionable. Rumors reappear from England. Today United dreams of him to replace De Gea. Its value continues to be traded on and off the pitch. The player ends, precisely, his contract with the Puma brand after two and a half years of ties, a signature of which he has been the image. With Atlético, it is already known, he has a commitment until 2023 with a clause of 120 million. of euros. For the specialized site TransfermarktT, Oblak is the player with the highest market value in LaLiga with an estimated price of 90 million, the same as Frenkie de Jong.