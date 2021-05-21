Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo) In a long interview with the international Goal website in its French version, the Slovenian international Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeper, spoke about his aspirations for the future, the talent of the two great stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and his desire to achieve the achievement of winning the Spanish League «La Liga», culminating in the efforts of his team throughout the season. .

Oblak began by talking about Barcelona’s star and scorer, and the former Real Madrid star and scorer, as an eyewitness to what they gave to Spanish and international football, through their competition for all titles, and as a goalkeeper who often confronted them and confronted them in several matches, and said: Messi and Ronaldo are the two most prominent talents on the scene. Globalism.

When the site asked him to form the “dream team” from his point of view, which he sees as the best, consisting of only 5 players, including the goalkeeper, Oblak said: This is a difficult question, but my first choice would be Messi because he is the most enjoyable and the highest level, the best for me. Then comes Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his name in golden letters with Messi in the history of world football.

He added: I am very impressed with what Ronaldo has done during his career with Real Madrid and his country. He said: It is difficult to mention other names, but as long as I will be the goalkeeper for this dream team, I will choose the rest of the players from among my fellow defenders who have played in Athleticom Madrid, namely Savic, Jimenez, Jodin and Felipe.

He added: I can name a lot of names, but it is not fair to mention specific other names, because there are so many who play at a high level.

Although Oblak is happy at Atletico, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2023, but he is ready to accept any developments that occur with regard to his future, and he is ready to face new challenges outside Spain, especially in England, as he considers that the English Premier League is the most attractive and charming, and it is A very exciting tournament and I love the new challenges, but I don’t know what might happen in the future.

He concluded his speech by saying: I have been in the “Atlété” for 7 years, which is a long time and I am happy with it and happy to be in this club with my colleagues, but I do not know what will happen in the future.