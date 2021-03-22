Atlético was reunited with the victory and added three fundamental points in the fight for LaLiga with Jan Oblak once again playing the rojiblanco hero. The Slovenian repelled the penalty thrown by Joselu in the 86th minute that, if it were to take place, it complicated the game against Alavés a lot. A meeting that had cost so much to open for Luis Suárez and that could reduce the advantage with Barcelona to two points.

Just on the six-year anniversary of his debut in the Spanish competition, Oblak left a save that is worth the same or more than a goal, in a fundamental moment, with an action of reflexes, intuition, heavy hand and conditions why for many he is the best goalkeeper in the world and the most valuable player in LaLiga according to Transfermarkt’s calibration. In addition, thanks to his great action on the penalty, he managed to leave a clean sheet for the fourteenth time this season. Something that, considering that Bono, Courtois and Ter Stegen each conceded one goal and Remiro six, he settled for the Zamora award with 18 goals against in 28 games for the 16 in 23 of the Moroccan and 23 in 28 of the Belgian.

13

Atlético lives a moment of the season where the parties are being decided by details. In the derby he failed to increase the advantage after the break and Real Madrid ended up drawing in the 89th minute, against Athletic he did manage to come back and win the three points with suffering, where a header in the discount could cost two points and against Getafe the sticks, Soria and the header outside Dembélé prevented the victory in the fina arreónl. Against Alavés, Oblak’s hand prevented points from escaping again in the final minutes. Without the broad results at the beginning of the course, it was a vital stop, something that at Atleti is no surprise.

On March 21, 2015, Oblak made his debut in the league and of course he did so leaving the door to zero in the 2-0 victory against Getafe. He had previously played six games in the Copa del Rey and two in the Champions League, with an unfortunate debut as a rojiblanco against Olympiacos, but a fundamental performance four days before his debut in the League, jumping in the game against Bayer Leverkusen due to Moyá’s injury and stopping a penalty in the shoot-out to advance to the quarterfinals of the European competition. Since then, he has been indisputable for Simeone and has established himself as a goalkeeper without equal.

In 293 matches at Atlético he has left a clean sheet in 155, more than half, and has only fit 205 goals (0.69 per game). In the League, their numbers are even more spectacular: 219 games, 119 of them unbeaten and with 139 goals conceded (0.63 per game). At 28, Oblak dreams of LaLiga. He wants to win a great title as a rojiblanco and his role will be fundamental to be able to achieve it. This season he had had to appear less frequently to make his miracle stops and the team had chained a bad streak back, conceding in eleven of the last thirteen games between the League and the Champions League. But, against Alavés, the figure of the Slovenian appeared again. Oblak wants the title and left a stop that can be fundamental in the fight to get it. There are ten days left, and with Oblak in goal, protecting the four points of advantage over Barcelona is always easier.