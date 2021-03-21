The image of the day is Oblak’s stop to the penalty that Joselu threw at him. They say that he had not stopped for three years: well, he was reserved for a very important one. With two points less, Atlético would be feeling the breath of their pursuers on their backs. It was, it must be said, a gratuitous bullying by Savic, who was already taking the ball with an advantage when he elbowed Rioja. A bad instinct, something unfortunately not uncommon in this player, who ‘brags’ frequently to mark territory. Perhaps Rioja exaggerated the effect, perhaps without it the VAR would not have intervened, but it happened and Atleti took the victory.

Luckily for Atleti, Oblak responded like a great with that huge save in a decisive moment, the kind that measure the mettle of the players. Coupled with Luis Suárez’s goal (what a success, what an immense success it was to hire him) resulted in the 3 points that allow Atlético to keep their distance. Atlético is not doing well, nothing to do with that of the first third of the season, but the goalkeeper and the center forward complied. Teams start with the goalkeeper and end with the center forward. With those positions well covered, you can go far, because it is up to them to solve the most dramatic trances.

Atleti’s difficulties to get the game contrasted with the ease with which Barça achieved it immediately afterwards in a more difficult challenge. Unlike Atleti, Barça is in continuous acceleration. Koeman has hit the key of conviction. Everyone feels comfortable in a credible model, Messi is with all the lights on, Dembélé has finally woken up, the defense begins to concede less. Fifteen days before the postponed final against Athletic, Real suffered in its blue and white flesh the excellence of the culé game, which resulted in a win. Atleti is still up, but Barça still believes, and with more reasons than Madrid.