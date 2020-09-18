Jan Oblak (27 years old) is still at the foot of the canyon. Atlético’s Slovenian goalkeeper does not stop accumulating nominations, both national and international. The last has been known today and is that UEFA has chosen him from the shortlist of candidates for the best goalkeeper of the last edition of the Champions League despite the rojiblancos being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Leipzig. The other two nominees are Neuer (Bayern Munich) and Keylor Navas (PSG), the goals of the finalist teams in the competition. In fact, only he and De Bruyne, out of the 12 candidates (three for each position), are not part of one of the two clubs that met on 23 August in Lisbon. The winner will be announced at the Champions League group stage draw gala, which will take place on October 1 in Nyon (Switzerland).

Whether or not you win the award, there is no doubt that Oblak is one of the European elite of goalkeepers. Both at a quantitative level (It is the most expensive doorman in the world according to the specialized website ‘Transfermarkt’, with 80 million euros, surpassing Allison and Ter Stegen, with 72 each) as qualitative (It is his second nomination for this award, after the one he received in the 2016-17 campaign, which Buffon won). He was also chosen to be part of the ideal squad for the Champions this year, sharing a position on that occasion with Neuer and Anthony Lopes (Olympique de Lyon).

But not only in the European sphere stands out the Balkan goal of Atlético, since in our League seeks to enter the history books this year. To do this, he needs to be the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the competition, which would allow him achieve the Zamora Trophy for the fifth time, tying Valdés and Ramallets as the only ones capable of being five-time champions of this award. The four he has achieved so far He got them consecutively between the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons, being the only one with Valdés to do it. Last year Courtois deprived him of winning it, which would have placed him as a solo leader in Zamoras, won consecutively and would equal the two previously mentioned on the global.

Also in his club he seeks to achieve something historic this year and is be the goalkeeper who has worn the red and white shirt the most times. The record currently it is held by Abel Resino (who played with the colchoneros between 1986 and 1995) with 303 games, for the Slovenian’s 257, so he needs 47 to beat him. Taking into account that he is the undisputed starter for Simeone and, if the injuries respect him, in the return of a hypothetical quarterfinal of the Champions League (counting that he played all the LaLiga and Champions matches) he could achieve it. Otherwise, in the following campaign he would achieve it with total security, as long as he continues at Atlético and turn a deaf ear to the siren songs that come to you from the main European clubs. These come mainly from the Premier and, specifically, Chelsea and Manchester United.