Rematch against Real Madrid

On August 15, 2018, Atlético was proclaimed champion of the European Super Cup. Simeone’s team defeated Real Madrid 2-4, a meeting that required an extension, and took revenge for the Champions League defeats. Diego Costa, on two occasions, Saúl and Koke scored for Atlético. Benzema and Ramos, from penalties, for Real Madrid. That night Atlético formed with: Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godín, Lucas; Rodri (Vitolo, 70 ‘), Saúl, Koke, Lemar (Thomas, 90’); Griezmann (Correa, 56 ‘) and Costa (Giménez, 108’).