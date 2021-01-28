Good level in the League: “At the moment we are good. We have started the season strong. We are not favorites, but candidates. We have to continue like this, but there is much left until the end. Hopefully we can continue until the end to fight for the title.”

The importance of his father: “My father was a goalkeeper and I wanted to imitate him. He was surely better than me. He was very good and he has always played football in our city. Since I was little I wanted to be like him.”

Another sports: “Many days I would train with the bicycle, but I have never thought about being a cyclist. I love sports and also basketball. My sister is a basketball player in Prague. I like the NBA and I look at the results. I follow Doncic and I’m not surprised by his level. “

Game change at Atleti: “We are playing in a different way. But Atlético will always be Atlético with that ambition. We are improving the game. We have a good team two years ago there were exits. We have changed the system a bit, although we can still play in 4- 4-2. The whole team has to defend well. This system with three helps us get the ball out and we have a bit more position and for people maybe we play a little more beautiful. For me there is no beautiful game, I want to win. The important thing is to look at the table and see where you are. “

A new ‘Zamora’ ?: “I don’t think about that. It’s a nice award from the whole team. If the team is not well, the goalkeeper has a difficult time, it’s like a striker when it comes to scoring goals. In the end you think about not fitting in. Do they shoot me a lot? It depends. of the game. During these years I have had work and that depends on the game and how we are in the fields. My job is to stop. Concentration is very important and is the key to any goalkeeper. You can be fast but if you are not concentrated it is difficult You always have to be aware of everything. “

Possible improvements: “I can improve in everything. Penalties are a bit of luck and the way they shoot them because sometimes you do it well, but if they shoot it perfect … The footwork? We are playing more and I like that. I have to demonstrate I am good at this aspect. It depends on many factors such as what the coach asks for, the team’s game … “.

Difficult season one: “My first season was complicated. Miguel started playing and very well. He stayed in goal, I had the opportunity in the Champions League and conceded three goals. It is true that I did not stop anything, but I did not do anything wrong. I fell a lot of sticks and I fell I was expecting a difficult season. But this is football and it changes. You have to be strong. Miguel had a spectacular season. I always wanted to show people that I was not so bad. It would have been a shame if they had sold me and not show my level “.

Simeone’s praise: “He’s the goalkeeper’s Messi”: “Thanks to Simeone for giving his opinion of me like this, for me Messi is the best player. I’m doing my best to get good results. There are many goalkeepers with a high level, I highly value regularity over the years. Simeone is a great coach. It is very difficult to be so many years in the same club. “

Champions: “In the Champions League I have had the worst defeat I can remember. I don’t know if I will win the Champions League. Every season gives you the opportunity to win it. When the season starts we are all at the same point with the group stage. I hope we have the opportunity to win it. . There would be nothing more beautiful than lifting a Champions League with Atlético “.

Suarez: “He is showing what a great player he is. He has helped us a lot. We are happy that Barcelona let him come. I was surprised that Barça let Suárez leave. It was a club decision and I am happy because they have let Atlético come. Hopefully he continues like this and at the end of the season we lift a title with goals from him. “

Future: “I have a contract here and I have not talked about the interest of other teams. It is my representative’s subject. I have kept quiet because I have always seen that we can do something more. The desire that I have had to lift titles here has made me stay. A player in the end plays where he wants. At the moment, that has not come and I am here. We never know where we will be. Look at the situation we are in. There are many things that change from one day to the next. I feel like one of the leaders. only in the field but if you have to say something to a manager “.

Play with Messi: “It would be easier to play with him than against him. It would be nice. He plays everywhere and that is why he is the best because he can do things anywhere. Cristiano is an incredible forward who can also score goals. They have been the best at the ones that I have faced “.

João Félix: “If he wants he can be the best. He has incredible things. An incredible technique and a powerful shot. He is young and has to listen to the coach and do what is asked of him. When he plays his game at the end he makes a difference. I hope he can play like that” .