Absolute respect for Messi. Major words for a goalkeeper. Oblak is an incentive, one of the few left in a career marked by challenges overcome and broken records. Messi has shown all due respect towards what it means to face the Atlético goalkeeper, highlighting his level and ability. Oblak did not manage to win The Best award for best goalkeeper, he was not considered by some in that way, despite his spectacular year, but without a doubt listening to Messi talk about him like that is almost like that award, or more.

“It’s nice to face him. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now and it’s always good to play against the best. It is an extra motivation to try to be able to score a goal with what it means, with how difficult it is because of what each game as a goalkeeper shows, so it is nice to see him out but also face each other. Makes the most exciting matches “, assures the Argentine in an interview with a beer brand.

A few days ago Oblak himself explained in Sky Sports how he tries to analyze Messi every time he plays with him and how complex it is to have him in front of him due to various nuances. “He looks at my legs. If I take a step, he will see it and shoot the other way. That is why it is the best. That’s why it’s so difficult. He doesn’t show it but he’s always looking. He is always watching. His eyes are on the ball but he sees you. He sees everything, I think, “explained the Slovenian after Messi reached 644 goals. Oblak has already received 10 goals from the Argentine, although he has also responded with several saves and important matches against him.