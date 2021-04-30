Atlético gambles its options in the League and Oblak does not give up. The Slovenian accumulates matches being vital with important interventions. He did it in the duels against Alavés, Sevilla, Betis or Huesca, for example. The Atlético goalkeeper responds to his leadership status and will be important in this final race for the league. Later, the time will come, like every summer to see what happens to their future. In the last one, Chelsea took a specific interest in him, but Atlético did not want to negotiate and the London club could not locate Kepa in another destination for Oblak to take his place.

From England they do not stop associating him, both again with Chelsea and United, in the event that De Gea leaves. Oblak has participated in the English Podcast Pure Football. “The Premier League has strong teams, perhaps the strongest. But I think that in the end is what the coach asks of you. You are one of the 11 players, so do what he asks you. All the players on the field think that way. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Premier League, the Italian league, the Spanish league, wherever you go you have to do what the coach asks of you, “explains Oblak, who was frank about his future. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m sure that in any league I play I could do well. You never know what will happen in the future,” he said.

Oblak still has a two-year contract with Atlético and a clause of 120 million. The Slovenian has always made it clear that he would remain at the club if his aspirations and those of the team are the same. Oblak wants to be in a club that fights for all titles and that has the capacity to do so. “Now I’ve been in Spain for seven years. I’m still young, well, not so young, but I still have a few more years ahead of me. Let’s see what the future holds. I’ve played as a professional for 12 years, I think I can play another 10 or 12 more. , Explain.

Influences.

Oblak has also analyzed his journey to become an elite goalkeeper. “At first I admired Peter Schmeichel, then Edwin van der Sar, Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas. When they started football was a bit different, so during their careers they had to add things to the game that allowed them to do new things: our role has changed dramatically, more than any other in the last 20 or 30 years. Now we have to start the attacks, so we have to see the big picture and understand what the coach wants, “he explains. Oblak stands out not only for his quality, but also for his character and he points to his agent and best friend as the key in this, Miha Mlakar, because he has helped him build “a mentality to be in the elite”. As for his attitude in goal, he points to anticipation. “You have to read 100 things in a second when the ball is near the goal, but also when it is far away. You have to imagine what can happen,” he says. In addition, he explains that his obsession with saving the ball is something he learned watching Schmeichel at United. “He was one of the goalkeepers who always tried to go to the front. I liked him because he always tried to catch the ball. That’s something I admire because the most important thing for a goalkeeper is to give the players confidence. I think that if you do things correctly, the players gain in confidence and play better, “he explains.