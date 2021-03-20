Atlético have eleven finals ahead and the great goal of taking the league title. As a group, the great challenge in Atlético’s dressing room is to be champion. But this end of the season may also be important on an individual level for some of the components of the Madrid team. For Oblak, for example. The Atlético goalkeeper meets history in these eleven games that remain for the conclusion of the championship.

Oblak has been in 292 official matches with the Atlético jersey. And from playing these games it would come at 303 games and would equal Abel Resino as the goalkeeper who has played the most games in the history of the Madrid entity. Abel made history at Atlético, with whom he won two Copas del Rey and was the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the 90-91 campaign. He missed winning a league title.

Oblak could match him in this exercise. And to continue the next campaign would surpass him. The goalkeeper has a contract until 2023 and for Atlético he is one of its pillars for future campaigns. The goalkeeper, on the other hand, set himself as a challenge to continue in this exercise to be able to aspire to all the titles. Once eliminated from the Champions League, Oblak will focus on taking the league title.

The Slovenian goalkeeper also wants to be the lowest-scoring goalkeeper in LaLiga again. Already has achieved it four times and could finish this new championship as the least thrashed. It would equalize other historical Spanish football, such as Ramallets and Valdés. Both won the Zamora Trophy five times, something now within the reach of the Atlético goalkeeper.

Oblak, on the other hand, is LaLiga’s most valuable player. Its market value is still 90 million euros. While João Félix has lost value, the Slovenian goalkeeper’s remains stable. Oblak has not been the saving goalkeeper of other campaigns, but he maintains the level. It started a little lower than what is usual for him, but in recent games he has recovered the performance of yesteryear.

Oblak could match Abel as the goalkeeper with the most games in the history of Atlético, to win the league title Y finish as the least thrashed goalkeeper of the championship and take his fifth trophy Zamora. Almost nothing.