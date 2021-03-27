Russia justly defeated Slovenia (2-1) after a good first part, in which the giant Artium Dzyuba won the game with two goals against Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, that ended his streak of a year and a half without conceding a goal with his team.

Slovenians arrived grown for the victory against Croatia (1-0) on the first day of the World Cup qualifying round in Group H, but the Russians slowed their momentum from the first minute and, if not for a defensive failure, taken advantage of by the attacker of the Atalanta Josip Ilicic, they would have gone into halftime with a two-goal lead.

The Balkans tried to wake up in the second half, but they lacked ambition and creativity in the last meters in a match played with an audience in Sochi, on the shores of the Black Sea.

This time Russia recovered its central midfielder, Magomed Ozdóev (Zenit), while the Slovenian Matjaz Kek repeated the same eleven that surprised Croatia (1-0), with the exception of Miha Zajc’s entry in the lead by Damjan Bohar .

Despite the victory this week against the world runners-up, the Slovenians clearly yielded the initiative from the first minute to the local team.

Oblak, who saw his streak of almost a year and a half broken without conceding a goal as a goalkeeper for the Slovenian national team, he had to work hard in the 10th minute to clear a good shot from center-back Zhikiya from a corner.

A few minutes later, Mario Fernandes was the one who had the opportunity to score, but his shot with his shoulder, instead of his head, went slightly over the crossbar.

The goal was a matter of time. A good collective move ended with a pass to Dzyuba, who was unmarked in the heart of the area and who finished first with the interior, Low shot in front of which the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper could not do anything, twenty-six minutes into the game.

Oblak was not at all happy with his defense, although it seemed he could have done more on the conceded goal.

The Slovenians were only trying from afar, especially Lovric, the scorer against the Croats.

Russia took advantage of the fact that the Balkans were knocked out to strike again. Dzyuba the hero of the night was determined to expose Oblak.

After Golovin’s shot bounced off a defender and was spat off the crossbar, he controlled the ball, held the backlash from the Slovenian center-backs and again, nine minutes later, beat the Atlético goalkeeper with a low shot, this time with the left-handed.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s disciples had the game under control, but a minute later they made a childish mistake in midfield and the Slovenians closed the gap. It was the veteran Ilicic, who took advantage of a pass into space to shoot first, a magnificent shot that caught Shunin wrongly positioned.

After the devilish rhythm of the first half, in the second both teams hardly took risks.

The Slovenians could not get into the bands, while the Slavs from the north seemed tired. Only twenty minutes after the restart did Ilicic hit a good cross from the right, but his centered shot was easily controlled by Shunin.

Newcomer Karaváev was also able to score in Oblak’s goal, but the Slovenian goalkeeper cleared the shot off the right post for a corner.

The Balkans advanced lines in the last minutes, but without much conviction and hardly disturbed an insecure Shunin.

With today’s two goals, Dzyuba moved one goal away from Alexandr Kerzhakov’s record of 30 goals. As the top scorer in the history of the Russian team since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.