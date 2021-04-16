Oblak is one of Atlético’s strongest arguments to believe that they can win this League. It has been since it began to be exhibited in 2015, but in recent weeks it has been gaining prominence again. After a few months in which he had not been the hero as many times as in previous courses, the Slovenian becomes giant at the right time, when the League enters the final stretch. Atleti, more than ever, can cling to their goalkeeper.

In the last three games, Oblak has been shot two penalties and has stopped both. Stop a Ocampos, with the game just started, it did not serve to score, but that of Joselu, which prevented Alavés from scratching a draw with the Metropolitano in the 86th minute. Against Betis there were no maximum penalties, but there were two decisive actions against Emerson (a point-blank header) and Lainez (a shot down from close range) who held the leader.

Oblak clears Emerson’s shot at Betis-Atlético.

Jose Manuel Vidal. (EFE)



Oblak has thus shaken off the (false) label that penalties are bad given that has stopped nine of 29 (and another two that left) since he arrived at Atleti, a figure only improved in Spain by Diego Alves. And it also scares the doubts of those who thought that this year was not the same as always. In the line of other seasons, and although the figures for the second round have worsened, the Balkan has been insurance at all times. He is the goalkeeper who has left the most times his clean sheet so far in the league (14 of 30, 46.7%) and, furthermore, the one that best average goals conceded have. The race for Zamora has tightened, but the rojiblanco is the leader and advances towards what would be his fifth trophy, equaling at the top of the record Ramallets and Valdés.

The Slovenian has no doubts. It has never offered them. “There are decisive players who make the overall work of the team enhance,” explains Simeone about his doorman, one of the captains. His teammates also venerate him, from veterans who have shared more battles with him to Luis Suárez, who suffered it before as an adversary and knows “what he generates in the rival striker due to his level”, as he recently said in an interview.

For all this it is, in addition, the most valuable footballer in Primera, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, which rates it at 90 million, ahead of Messi, João Félix, De Jong and Ansu (€ 80M). Thus, while Simeone meditates who will be the forward without Suárez or if he returns to 4-4-2, he has a certainty that Atleti clings to to become champion: Oblak is in shape, he wants this League and he has the confidence of all his teammates and the respect of rivals …

Goalkeeper Team Goals conceded Matches Average Oblak Athletic twenty 30 0.67 Bond Seville 19 26 0.73 Courtois R. Madrid 24 30 0.8 Ter Stegen Barça twenty 24 0.83 Remiro Real Soc. 31 30 1.03 Soria Getafe 22 twenty-one 1.05 Asenjo Villarreal 33 30 1.1 Unai Simon Athletic 33 30 1.1 Herrera Osasuna 31 27 1.15 Dmitrovic Eibar 3. 4 28 1.21 (Goalkeepers with at least 20 games played).

Bono threatens Oblak’s fifth Zamora

Oblak fights for his fifth Zamora (he won those of 2016-19) and the great rival is Bono, whom Balaídos 3-4 has returned to second place in the ranking, after taking the lead at Sevilla-Atleti. The rojiblanco goalkeeper closed the first round with seven goals conceded (an average of 0.37 that would have broken all historical records), but in the last 11 games he has received 13. Bono, Courtois and Ter Stegen lurk …