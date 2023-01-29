After their painful elimination in the Cup and criticism of arbitration at the Bernabéu, Jan Oblak and Saúl Ñíguez were in charge of reviving Atlético de Madrid at El Sadar. In a hard-fought match against a tireless Osasuna in which the rojiblanco team could also lose, even if they didn’t deserve it, Atlético took, thanks to their goalkeeper, the scorer of the only goal and his assistant, Rodrigo de Paul, who signed a great performance, a very suffered victory.

Atlético, saved by Oblak ten minutes before making it 0-1, had a hard time breaking Osasuna’s resistance, which they did not achieve until the final stretch, when a long pass from De Paul controlled with his chest by Saúl and culminated with a Right hand was worth it for the player from Alicante to beat Aitor Fernández, also decisive to prevent in the last minutes of give and take that the victory of Atlético was broader. Atlético ended up asking for the time, but their performance against such a difficult rival had merit after the physical effort displayed in the cupbearer derby and the emotional blow suffered against their eternal rival.

Saúl’s first goal as a rojiblanco this season after his return from Chelsea rewarded Atlético’s insistence on rojillo terrain, where Osasuna’s order and discipline once again prevailed until a lethal connection between Paul and Saúl tipped the balance in a defensive oversight of the premises. Osasuna fell with dignity, who lacked bite above and had Oblak left over to surprise a highly demanded Atlético now that the ticket to the Champions League is their only objective and a possible departure for Simeone at the end of the season seems increasingly clear.

0

Osasuna Aitor Fernández, Diego Moreno (Kike García, min. 78), Aridane, David García, Manu Sánchez, Pablo Ibáñez (Brasanac, min. 60), Torró, Moi Gómez, Rubén García (Moncayola, min 60), Chimy Ávila (Budimir , min. 60) and Abde (Kike Barja, min. 78). one

Atletico Madrid Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Hermoso, Reinildo, De Paul (Witsel, min. 87), Koke (Kondogbia, min. 87), Barrios (Saúl, min. 65), Lemar (Carrasco, min. 46), Correa ( Morata, min 65) and Griezmann. See also "Ugly Betty" and her most controversial scene: 'normal' 23 years ago, but now it would be a 'crime' Goal:

0-1: minutes 74, Saul.

Referee:

Alberola Rojas (Castile-La Mancha). Yellow card to Brasanac.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 19th round of the League, played at El Sadar.

With seven changes in Osasuna’s eleven compared to the Cup match in which they sealed their place in the semifinals against Sevilla, thanks to a goal from Abde in extra time, Jagoba Arrasate’s team once again exhibited defensive sacrifice and handcuffed Atlético during A whole first half in which he prevented the rojiblancos from having fluidity and creating chances.

The equality was then maximum between a local team that continually looked for the unbalancing Abde on the left wing and a very thick Atlético, until they reacted after the break. Then it was another Atlético in the second half, more ambitious and generating play, especially since Saúl and Morata left.