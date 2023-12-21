You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The New York subway has a list of objects that are not allowed in the stations.
The New York subway has a list of objects that are not allowed in stations.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has rules about what can be carried on the subway.
Before getting on the New York subway, you should know that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has a regulation on What objects are allowed and which are prohibited within the Big Apple's public transportation network.
“Don't travel with more than you can carry on your own and avoid rush hour if you are transporting something large. Leave space for other passengers and do not block doors, stairs or hallways,” indicates the official MTA website, where the Rules of Conduct for this transport are housed, a document that includes the rules to follow, as well as the possible penalties derived. of non-compliance with them.
What objects are allowed inside the New York subway?
As passengers on the New York subway transportation system, people can carry their luggage, suitcases, backpacks, shopping bags and personal objects of daily use. Also considered are:
- Personal mobility devices. Wheelchairs, canes, walkers, scooters and similar devices are permitted at all times; However, in the case of scooters, they cannot be used on the platform or on the train, for safety reasons.
- Dogs and other animals. In the case of pets, the animals must be transported within a carrier or bag, so that they do not disturb the passengers. If they are service animals or animals that work with law enforcement agencies, they are accepted at all times.
- Bikes. You can enter with your bike, but it is recommended to avoid peak hours. It is prohibited to use them inside the platform or on the train.
- Strollers. Strollers or baby carriages can enter the platform, as long as they are used to carry children.
- Boxes, packages and small furniture. It is allowed to carry these types of items, however, the MTA requests: “Do not transport large items during rush hours.”
What objects are prohibited inside the New York subway?
According to the New York Subway Rules of Conduct: “Firearms or other weapons may not be carried.” (as the term is used in the Penal Law of the State of New York) inside or outside any facility or conveyance, except as permitted by law.” In addition, explosives, dangerous, highly combustible or radioactive materials cannot be transported, “except as authorized by the authority,” the document explains. Additionally, you cannot enter the New York subway with:
- Motorcycles and other motorized vehicles. However, personal mobility devices such as motorized scooters are permitted.
- Large carts with wheels. Carts that measure more than 76 centimeters in length or width, such as a supermarket cart, are not permitted.
- Big size things. Anything that is so long that it sticks out of the subway window or door.
- Items that put passenger safety at risk. This involves anything that could “pose a hazard, interfere with MTA operations, or block traffic,” the site says.
