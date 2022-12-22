We can have the same objective, but different methods, that is, we can follow different paths or use different strategies to reach the same point.

And that is very valid, with the only limit that they are legitimate, valid and that they do not hurt anyone.

And therein lies the heart of the problem in Mexico. Personally, I don’t think there are many groups with an objective other than national well-being, but there are different ways to achieve it.

If instead of confronting each other, those of us who are following different and sometimes apparently opposite methods, concentrate on the objectives we are pursuing, we would be more tolerant and consistent with the ideologies that permeate different methods but with the final idea of ​​materializing a common dream.

And that is the most important thing, it doesn’t matter where we walk, the tools that are used don’t matter, the narrative doesn’t matter, what is important is the legality of the strategies used, and even more important, is to all arrive and do it together, to the same goal.

Freedom of thought is sacred and that freedom is linked to the freedom of methods to achieve national well-being.

Let’s focus on common goals and respect creativity to achieve it. Pretending to subdue the other so that they think the same as me is of a level of thought that we could even describe as caveman.

Agreeing on the objectives and declaring full freedom to the methods, methods, clearly framed in the parameters already mentioned, is the best way to achieve peace and cover the debt we have with future generations by building a successful nation.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.