There are forums where hookers tell their experiences and rate prostitutes. They call them by name and the house or bar where they can be found. They include the telephone number and the “applied rate”. Prostitutes or clients, as they are also called, objectify them with words that cover up their misogyny. “Nice”, “super pretty smile”, “charming”, “pretty”, “has conversation”, “cute”, “nice”, “petite”, “very natural”, “has a pull”, “smart”, ” very quiet “,” quite curved “,” nothing special, neither body nor face “,” shy “,” inexperienced “,” quite open “,” naive face “,” spectacular “,” long hair “, according to It can be seen in the database of a consortium of brothels that was leaked to the public by a ‘hacker’, who did not provide more data.

“Spanish whores, like those from other countries, have no other characteristic in common than being men,” explains Rosa Cobo, professor of Gender Sociology at the University of A Coruña. «They belong to various socioeconomic strata, they are indigenous or migrant, with or without cultural training. Spain is the European country with the most whorers and the third on a global scale. According to the reports of Doctors of the World (MDM), between 20% and 40% of Spaniards have ever paid for sex, and the trend grows in the age group between 18 and 25 years. Furthermore, a third of men do not believe that prostitution is a form of violence and during the pandemic they have forced women “to accept lower prices and more violent practices.”

With an increasingly early sexual initiation, at 16 years old (one less than three years ago), 11% of Spanish boys have paid at least once to have sexual relations, according to the most recent survey of the Institute of Youth ( Injuve). “Young people are educated by pornography. They, in violence; and they, in the submission “, maintains Celia López, MDM manager in Galicia. “Student, great executive, construction worker, all have the capacity to become whorers.” It is a question of men, since the use of prostitution by women is residual, according to official data.

A third of men do not consider prostitution to be a form of violence



Customer reviews and ratings determine, in part, the pimp’s relationship with the woman. “Sweet, simple, close and huge at the same time,” a client reviews Candy on her pimps’ website. These files show, first, a binary classification: “operated” or “natural”, and then the breast size. From 86 to 120. “Wow, highly recommended,” says another about the same person. Then come racial references, such as’ mulatto ‘,’ Russian ‘,’ cinnamon skin ‘,’ Spanish ‘teen’.

Close to the customer



They, usually with a vulnerable profile and a history of sexist violence, rotate through the clubs. Hookers want variety, and pimps “turn it on” and “off” depending on availability. Some clients, of what they call ‘affective’, review the reappearance. Clients want “nice tits and a great ass” but they also demand “involvement.”

“The psychology of the client is very varied, because prostitution itself is very diverse,” reflects José Ramón Ubieto, a researcher in Clinical Psychology at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). «There are those who have a more or less stable relationship but cannot fulfill their sexual fantasies, which are also very broad. There is no single profile. From sadism to less violent ones. Then there are those who are simply going to start their sexual journey, within a classic rite, which can be temporary or prolonged. There is another profile, that of people who have symptoms of impotence in their love relationship but who are not inhibited when they pay.

In society there is a “normalization” of prostitution, seen “within the consumerist logic,” says Ubieto. To break the inertia, some sectors, now embodied by Vice President Carmen Calvo, demand the persecution of the client. Would it be possible in Spain? “Yes, but this measure must be accompanied by the prohibition of brothels and all spaces in which prostitutional activity takes place,” Cobo warns. “The important thing is to understand that the abolition of prostitution rules out the criminalization of prostituted women. The system is based on pimps and prostitutes, while women are the weakest element ”.