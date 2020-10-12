With the reinforcements of Suárez and Torreira, Simeone will play it with a very similar team to last season. For this reason, he has already asked a step forward from those who a year ago were in adaptation. And at the same time, he knows that need unit B. That nobody disconnects and, at this moment, the soccer player most touched in the spirit is Lemar (24 years old), who considered leaving until the last day. But Simeone does not throw in the towel. If he stays, it is to add. The challenge is for him to transfer the good he shows in training to games.

So far in the league, Lemar He has only played 13 minutes against Granada. Before Huesca and Villarreal he was left blank. He has not left with the national team, so during the break he is working with the team in Majadahonda. In the first session, Simeone had an aside with him. A cholina with which he tried to make him see that he is not sentenced, that the season is long and that there will be moments for him, also from the starting eleven.

Lemar has been losing credit during its first two years and in the final stretch of last year it almost disappeared. In the twelve games after the break, he barely accumulated 112 minutes of play. In seven games he was zero, including the decisive date against Leipzig. So when the course was over, it was one of those designated to be part of the exit operation.

There were proposals, but insufficient …



But the market has been complicated, the French is a devalued footballer and Atlético was not willing to give it away. In 2018, the club paid 70 million to Monaco to dress the player as an rojiblanco. In this transfer window yes there were clubs that asked for him, but without approaching the rojiblancas pretensions. Porto looked for a loan, Bayern was also interested, Wolverhampton was always there …

Many in the club believe that what weighs him down is the lack of confidence, but that has a remedy. The coaching staff is going to try again, but Lemar has to do his part …