The Real Murcia board wants to surpass the best viewership record of the season. The change of coach and the visit of Real Madrid Castilla, the subsidiary of a very followed team with several clubs in the Region, could make the wish of the Council chaired by María del Mar Carrillo come true.

In fact, at the closing of the club’s stores yesterday afternoon, the tickets sold for this duel were close to 2,000, a figure to which we would have to add a good part of the slightly more than 13,000 subscribers it has. the entity currently. The sales rate was high yesterday, although it could be even higher today and tomorrow.

The entries

Prices

North and south end 15 euros, side stand 20 euros, preferential grandstand 25 euros, children’s ticket (under 14 years old) 7 euros.

Shop place

On Sunday, tickets can be purchased in person at the stadium store (from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and the Enrique Roca ticket office.

The club’s two official stores will be open today. In the stadium the hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while the one located in Plaza Fuensanta, located in the center of the capital, will open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Sunday, tickets can be purchased in person at the stadium store from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from two hours before the match at the ticket offices.

Those who prefer not to travel can purchase them online through the compralaentrada portal. The prices will be 15 euros in the back, 20 in the side stands and 25 in the stands. Children under 14 years old will pay only 7 euros. Anyone who prefers a VIP seat to watch the match will have to pay 35 euros and 100 if they want to watch the match in the honor box. Visiting fans will also have tickets for 15 euros.

The largest attendance of the course was recorded on October 1 with the visit of Alcoyano (12,473 spectators), while against Córdoba, on the second day, 11,750 attended. At the last home game played two weeks ago against Linares, attendance was the lowest of the season with 9,667 fans.