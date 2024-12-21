Objective: a commitment to grow by offering a comprehensive health care service

Our health deserves special attention and the peace of mind of knowing that we are in the hands of experts and professionals who are motivated by a totally vocational motivation and whose ultimate goal is to care for people. Accessing innovative treatments without losing quality in personalized care often becomes a challenge.

In this sense, and as a result of a continuous increase in its activity in Spain, the HLA Hospital Groupone of the largest hospital providers in Spain, has reference units in cutting-edge treatments and works precisely, and in an integrated manner, with a single purpose: to offer access to high-level healthcare.

Specialized units with a focus on the patient

The year 2014 has been a year of great achievements for the HLA Group as it has served to continue strengthening the capacity of its hospitals and medical centers. Of all the projects carried out this year, the expansion of the HLA University Moncloa Hospital stands out, which has expanded its facilities in order to multiply its healthcare capacity and improve the services it offers. Also noteworthy is the opening of two medical centers in Alicante and Cáceres, which add to those in 2023 in Catalonia and Andalusia and which mean that, in total, the HLA Group now has 18 hospitals and 38 medical centers throughout the country.

Growth has also been prolific in terms of infrastructure expansion and modernization of new units and latest generation technology. From multidisciplinary teams of specialists in cardiology, rehabilitation or physiotherapists for those who practice any type of sporting activity, to other units such as HLA Universitario Inmaculada, which is committed to cutting-edge neurosurgery with a new general service and a personalized therapeutic approach.

Or the Intermediate Care and Postanesthetic Resuscitation Unit, at the HLA San Carlos hospital, launched in 2024 and which has a total of 11 specialists in intensive medicine and which cares for patients in critical condition without losing sight of the most human part of the service.

The opening of these and other units has also been completed with several alliances to expand the portfolio of services, such as the agreement with VARIcentro from which the chain of clinics specialized in the treatment of varicose veins will provide their services in the medical center facilities and HLA hospitals.

The objective is that agreements like this “allow us to take a leap in the development of the HLA Group and consolidate our position as a reference in private healthcare,” says Valeriano Torres, CEO of the HLA Group.

One of the main purposes of the HLA Group is, according to Torres, “to continue growing and increasing our activity while continuing to improve the quality of service that patients receive.” The steps to achieve this involve expanding and modernizing its network, strengthening the portfolio of services and medical centers and incorporating new tools that make any type of management more agile and easier.

Responsibility with training and research

The figures broken down by HLA also reflect its clear commitment to the training of its healthcare professionals. And this is corroborated by the fact that three of its centers are accredited as university hospitals and, in addition, it has strengthened collaboration with several universities to involve their professionals in the training of Health Sciences students.

Research, as necessary as it is decisive in the field of health, has also taken on a leading role for the HLA Group over the last twelve months. The generation of knowledge and permanent innovation are part of the most direct path to improving health procedures. In this sense, during 2024 the HLA Universitario Moncloa Hospital has signed a collaboration agreement with the Spanish subsidiary Patria to consolidate and spread access to pioneering treatments through the commitment to clinical research at the hospital.

A recognized work

Added to all this increase in activity in Spain is the recognition in a multitude of awards since, for the fourth consecutive year, the HLA Universitario Moncloa center has been included in the ranking of the best hospitals in the world prepared by the American magazine Newsweek. In this same direction, and among other recognitions, the Healthcare Reputation Monitor (MRS) has included seven HLA Group hospitals among the best in the country in private healthcare.

Special recognition is that which the HLA La Vega hospital, in Murcia, has received in the area of ​​women, with the awards Best Spanish Hospitals as the best intermediate private hospital in the category of Maternal and Child Processes. Or the one that the HLA Jerez Puerta del Sur hospital has received from the Institute for the Development and Integration of Health (IDIS) for the first time, the Quality Healthcare Recognition (QH) with a star.

This year, 2024, has also seen HLA Mediterránea’s work recognized by the TOP 20 awards organized by IQVIA, a leading company in the use of data, technology and advanced analytics. For Torres, “all these awards, rankings and certifications endorse the HLA Group’s commitment to excellence and quality in the care we provide to patients and confirm that little by little our hospitals are advancing among the most prestigious in Spanish private healthcare. ”.