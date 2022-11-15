What do you prefer? Are you right or just a stack of bills? This driver from Arnhem fought against a parking fine for five years. The motorist was not equal, but an amount of 3,450 euros was paid. Unfortunately for those who can also use some extra pocket money: you probably won’t succeed a second time.

The person from Arnhem received a print for illegal parking in his own city. The driver did not agree and lodged an objection, it reports AD. This was already in 2017. Immediately the dreaded Purple Crocodile came around the corner: for five years the fine bounced from counter to counter and from official to official. The case was only recently closed.

The congregation lingered

According to the government, the alleged wrong-parker had submitted the objection too late, but according to the Arnhemmer this would be because the municipality had forwarded the letter too late. So the person went to court, who ruled in 2018 that the objection should still be handled. That only happened two years later, in 2020.

The driver is clear of the principles, and again went to court to object to the parking fine. This time the driver also thought that compensation would be in order. According to it AD the fine was again found justified and the judge also found the compensation ‘a bit excessive for a receipt of more than six tens’.

The driver continued to object to the parking fine

You have to be sure if you want to invest that much for ‘well over six tens’, but this driver did it. The case went to the Court of Appeal, where the judge (now number five) ruled that the parking fine was indeed justified, but that the driver is entitled to compensation of 2,500 euros.

It AD reports: ‘the Supreme Court once ruled that this is the case if a case is not decided within a reasonable period of time’. In addition to the 2,500 euros, the wrong parker will be reimbursed the 950 euros in legal costs. The 63.85 euros for the parking fine must be paid by the motorist.