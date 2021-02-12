It’s been 6 days since I left Salvador. I was going to write 4. It’s the syndrome of wasting time. As soon as I move away from the coast, I can no longer count the days. For 24 hours, my boat has been sliding slowly out of the Doldrums, and I slalom from grain to grain, patiently taking my pain. Every now and then a breeze comes out of nowhere, letting me believe that the trade winds have set in. The boat accelerates, then, as quickly as it arose, the breeze subsides.

My Vendée Globe will have ended in several times: the first time on January 9, in the middle of a storm with a keel in constant motion. The second, by landing in Salvador de Bahia after 77 days at sea. The third, I do not yet know when will be the arrival of this last crossing which, in view of the course taken, seems very short to me.

Like any technical stopover, this stop in Brazil allowed me to experience special moments with my team. An adventure adventure, another race against time. I liked these few days even though we would all have preferred to do without. And then, she reminded me how difficult living can be for some, and how lucky it is to choose the trials to face.

So yes, this crossing of the Atlantic, I do not yet know what it has in store for me, but I am already savoring the first moments and I hope to live it as intensely as the long weeks I have traveled so far. Like a little reminder of what I experienced these last three months. Because one last time, I will switch from a tropical climate to winter cold. I will feel my boat toil in the light winds, lie down in squalls, accelerate and bang in hard, rough seas. One last time, I will feel impatience, doubt, joy and worry. And, one last time, I will catch the inevitable train of depressions which will bring me, at full speed but not without danger, to the end of this long journey.