Mystery for a metal object that fell on the roof of a house a Hopewell Townshipcitizen of New Jersey last May 8. According to experts, it could be a meteorite connected to the meteor shower”Eta Aquarids”, originating from Halley’s Comet and visible in this period, between April and the end of May.

It was 1.15 pm last Monday when the object similar to a large boulder 16 long and 10 cm wide broke through the roof of the house, ending its run only on the bedroom floor.

Luckily there was no one at home at the time and for this reason a more tragic consequence was avoided.

“I touched it because I thought it was an ordinary rock, but it was warm”- told the owner’s daughter. In fact, meteorites generally reach very high temperatures following their impact with the Earth’s atmosphere, and then cool down rapidly upon arrival on Earth.

Experts are trying to trace the origin of the object. It is probable that it is a meteorite but there is no certainty at the moment.

There are two main elements to check in this case: the first is the presence of the fusion crust, a glassy surface that is created following the crossing of the atmosphere. The second is the weight of the sample: a meteorite is much heavier than a terrestrial rock, as it is made up of dense metals.

“It is certainly more intriguing to think that it is linked to the extraterrestrial world than the possibility that, simply, a child from the house next door may have thrown a stone on the roof” – he said Derrick Pitts, astronomer and science popularizer.

We’ll see in the next few days after the necessary checks what is the exact origin of this object. If it’s really a meteorite or if it’s just a stone perhaps thrown by someone on the roof. Even if to get to break through it must have come from very high at high speed.