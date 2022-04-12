Home page World

Tanya Banner

A NASA spacecraft discovers a new crater on the surface of Mars. He is not yet 20 years old – and will remain visible for a very long time.

Tucson – The Planet Mars* is covered by countless craters. The US Space Agency NASA* estimates that there are more than 43,000 craters on Mars alone that are more than five kilometers in diameter. In addition, there are about a quarter of a million craters that are about the size of the famous Barringer Crater in the US state of Arizona (about 1.2 kilometers). Most of these craters were formed by falling meteorites in the red planet’s early history, according to conventional research. But some of them could also be significantly newer.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) space probe has been orbiting the red planet since March 2006 and is observing the surface of Mars from an altitude of around 300 kilometers. Now, using a high-resolution camera, the orbiter has discovered a relatively new impact crater on the surface. First, a so-called “context camera” — a camera that has lower resolution but can image a larger region — captured a black speck on the surface of Mars, according to the University of Arizona’s website, which powers the MRO cameras maintained for NASA. The HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Experiment) camera then took the image with a higher resolution.

First it was a black dot on the surface of Mars, but images from a high-resolution camera show that a new crater formed between 2006 and 2014. © Nasa/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

New impact crater discovered on Mars

According to NASA, the impact crater seen in the picture was formed between February 2006 and March 2014. It was taken on July 3, 2020 from an altitude of 264.1 kilometers. Around the crater you can see the material that was thrown into the air by the impact of a rock from space.

The crater is brand new in cosmic dimensions and should remain visible for a very long time. “Things last much longer on Mars than on Earth. There’s no such thing as plate tectonics that erases things,” University of Pittsburgh geologist Michael Ramsey said in a NASA release. Only about 120 impact craters are known to exist on Earth. This is because the earth was covered in lava for many millions of years. Plate tectonics also contributed to the fact that today hardly any impact craters are visible on earth.

Things are different on the red planet: the earth occasionally shakes there, but it does Mars quakes aren’t nearly as strong* like tremors on the earth. Also, there are no volcanoes on Mars to erupt and no water to cover craters. (tab) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.