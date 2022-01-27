Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way that they say is unlike anything astronomers have seen to date.

The object, detected by a university student working on his thesis, releases an enormous amount of electromagnetic radiation three times an hour.

The pulse occurs “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” explained astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the research after the student’s discovery, using a powerful telescope in outback Australia.

There are other objects in the universe that turn on and off, such as pulsars, but Hurley-Walker pointed out that the frequency of 18.18 minutes is something that has never been observed before.

Finding this object was “a little scary for an astronomer,” she said, “because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

The research team is now working to understand what the discovery represents.

By reviewing years of data, the researchers were able to establish a few facts: the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright, and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

But there are several mysteries to unravel.

“If you do all the math, you’ll find that the object shouldn’t have enough energy to produce these electromagnetic waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker said.

As for whether the powerful and consistent electromagnetic signal could be sent by another life form, Hurley-Walker admitted that she “was worried they were aliens.”

But the research team was able to observe the signal at a range of frequencies.

“That means it must be a natural process, not an artificial signal,” he explained.

The next step for researchers is to look for other unknown objects in the universe.

“Further detections will tell astronomers whether this was an isolated event or a vast new population that we hadn’t noticed,” concluded Hurley-Walker.

