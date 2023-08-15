Obituary | Yrjö Laakkonen 1943–2023

Businessman Yrjö Ilmari Laakkonen died on August 5, 2023, exhausted by the disease in the North Karelia Central Hospital in Joensuu. He was 80 years old, born in Joensuu on January 5, 1943.

His family The death of Laakkonen, known as the main man, was widely noted when it was new. In several characterizations, he was described as one of the most prominent North Karelians of all time – and no wonder, because he was generally known in Finland, at least by name, and his personality did not leave anyone who met him cold.

Laakkones combined an almost extremely social and familiar, warm personality and a tough businessman. Of course, his straightforwardness and sometimes rather blunt frankness also aroused aggravation. In particular, politicians who did not understand the issue of entrepreneurs and society’s free-riders got yelled at by Laakkonen.

Laakkonen started his business career at the age of 20, following in his father’s footsteps. Tauno Laakkonen had founded a forestry company and a car dealership, and in 1963 Yrjö Laakkonen joined his older brothers in business. Yrjö Laakkonen sold cars around the province, persistently going from house to house. Thanks to this, even in the 21st century, he seemed to know every corner of North Karelia.

The brothers Reino, Erkki and Yrjö Laakkonen founded Laakkonen Ky in 1967. This car business eventually grew into one of the largest in Finland.

Yrjö Laakkonen started as CEO of Veljekset Laakkonen Oy in 1986, the same year that Yrjö and Reino Laakkonen acquired the majority of shares in Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oy, or the current PunaMusta Media Oyj. The newspaper Karjalainen also belongs to the PunaMusta Media group.

Laakkonen The list of achievements in his career as a businessman is breathtaking: Finland’s leading car group, a printing and media group that has expanded into digital business, Kytäjä Manor with its golf courses, Uittotupa in Utra with its summer theaters, and many commercial properties across Finland, for example the shopping centers Centrum and Iso Myy in Joensuu.

Most recently, in the 2020s, the Yrjö Laakkonen family expanded their business operations to include health and nursing home services and tourism.

The valleys the family empire, as it is now known, is a creation built by three brothers on the path indicated by their father, a large group of companies, the growth of which was particularly central to the brothers Reino and Yrjö.

After Reino Laakkonen’s death in 2005, the family group became strongly personified by Yrjö. He was called a car dealer emperor, a magazine patron, a large forest owner and the patriarch of a business family.

In the year 2022 Kauppahuone Laakkonen Oy sold its entire car business to the Swedish Hedin Mobility Group. Yrjö Laakkonen was no longer involved in the arrangements for this deal, as his strength was exhausted, but it was as timely a transaction from the Laakkonen family as many similar successful deals made before it under Yrjö Laakkonen’s leadership.

Yrjö Laakkonen joined the board of PunaMusta Media Oyj in 1986, and he served as chairman of the board 1989–2008 and 2016–2017 and as a member of the board until 2020.

Laakkonen in his family companies from the beginning of the millennium, he did his best to make room for his descendants and the rest of the board as well as the working management, but it was difficult for him to let go of transactions and not interfere in the operational activities of his companies and sometimes in very minor matters.

His beloved hobbies, forestry, hunting and boating, sometimes gave others such respite.

Actually, the attention of the patriarch of this family was more often flattering than embarrassing for all involved, especially when it was often genuinely helpful.

Even stronger the tree will eventually fall. Even in Yrjö Laakkos, the troubles of old age took over in his very last years of life, when he gradually withdrew from working life as his health deteriorated.

Yrjö Laakkonen’s close circle includes his spouse, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pasi Koivumaa

The author is the editor-in-chief of Karjalainen.