Obituary | Yrjö Karjalainen 1936–2024

Jurisprudence candidate Yrjö Juhani Karjalainen died in Helsinki, exhausted by illness on January 17, 2024. He was 87 years old, born in Vyborg on December 20, 1936.

After the evacuees, the Karjalainen family settled in Helsinki's neighbor, the then Haaga township. Karjalainen graduated from Töölö co-educational school in 1957. After the army, he began his studies in law and at the same time worked in the police department of the Ministry of the Interior. After graduation, he worked for five years as a labor market negotiator at the Metal Industry Employers' Association.

Karelian career continued as an entrepreneur and chairman of the Association of Finnish Realtors and its legal committee. In the working group of the Ministry of Justice, he was reforming the laws in the field, and for 12 years he served as an expert member of the Consumer Complaints Board.

In the 1960s–1980s, Karjalainen was involved in SPR's volunteer activities. Professor Harri Nevanlinna was looking for voluntary plasma donors BRh-neg. blood group to develop an antibody for mothers who had to undergo a dangerous blood exchange immediately after birth. According to his nature, the Karelian was immediately ready for this. He donated plasma 240 times, and a hundred vaccines were made from each donation. Plasma was also used in the development of the HIV vaccine.

When he was a patient in Meilahti, Karjalainen gave presentations about the hospital and treatment from the patient's point of view. There was enough time for other similar projects, he did not accept the explanation “there is not enough time”.

Sport always belonged to Yrjö's life. Already at the age of 10–12, he won the three-throw round prize donated by the famous Matti-pyty, Matti Järvinen. Socially, however, he could not imagine himself to be an individual athlete. Friends were found in basketball and in KoPo from Käpyl, which already from 1953 made long game trips to Spain, Venice, Gibraltar, North Africa.

In 1954, after returning from the trip, Yrjö received an offer to move to KiPo, which plays in the championship series. The transfer amount was a 12-way trolley ticket. His other achievements were e.g. the basketball association championship and the vocational school championship. He was also founding the volleyball club Hesa.

Yrjö's free time also included rallies, trotting horses, guide dogs, surprise parties, friends, a cabin, mushroom picking, the Masonic brotherhood, military history and numerous trips, of which he made incredible pictorial travelogues. In the memoirs, people tell about the effect of his lively, infectious laugh on others.

But nobody is perfect. He completely lacked hand and technical skills, and the result was hilarious stories for posterity.

George was sure that the Creator guided his life. In the summer of 1954, the famous Paul Anka performed at Linnanmäki, and Yrjö saw a girl in a green blouse there, his “future wife”. A couple of months later, at Poli's dances, he saw the eyes of the same shy girl, Soile, in the back row. From that night on, they were closely together. In the fall, they would have been together for 70 years, married for 66 years.

Soile, children Satu and Jyri, grandchildren Santtu, Sara, Hilla and Veikka got to live a life with Yrjö, where there were good events, laughter, joy, singing, few rules, especially for children and dogs. They know they were important and loved.

Soile Karjalainen

A Karelian fairy tale

Jyri Karjalainen

The authors are Yrjö Juhani Karjalainen's wife and children.