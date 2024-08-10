Obituary | You wanted to ignite a spark

Director musicssinger and music pedagogue Lauri Leinonen died shortly after an illness on 19 July 2024 in Espoo. He was 88 years old, born in Kestilä on April 8, 1936.

In a family with 12 children, life was modest, but Leinonen was able to perform in Ostrobothnia for state guests, who arranged for the young man to audition. “Mother, I got into university in Germany,” read the envelope, and the news spread throughout the village.

In the 1960s, Leinonen studied in Leipzig and Dresden, received a diploma and later continued his studies at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s in Rome as a private student of Licinio Francardi.

As a singing pedagogue Leinonen started in the theater field. He worked as a vocal lecturer at Teatterikoulu and Teatterikorkeakoulu and wrote and directed musical plays, e.g. In Pietarsaari, Oulu, Lappeenranta, Imatra, Lohja and Jyväskylä. He led the Kulttuuritalo choir and taught music expression skills to small groups in courses: presence and dimensions of vocal contact. The lessons also gave rise to the Theater School’s publication series 2/1978 Basic singing practice guide.

In 1984, Leinonen decided to realize his long-term dream and founded his own singing pedagogy company.

Studio Lauri Leinonen’s singing courses started in Helsinki and Sattila’s log cabin Ristina, where Leinonen sat on a stool on the middle floor directing, hand raised, catching important moments and attentions. The most important thing was the spark that ignited in the singer and reached the recipient.

A lot during his teaching career, Lauri encouraged and gently guided his students in a way that made those who had already sung a lot and beginners open up to different types of singing. With his pussies, we got to know e.g. to folk music, opera, folk music and lied, covering a wide range of musical backgrounds.

The prestigious teaching in Sattila continued until this summer. Sattila’s hut was Lauri’s favorite place where, in addition to course activities, he spent a lot of time with his family.

Work was important to Lauri, but so were his own family and extended family. Close and most important were Salli’s spouse, son Jari and grandchildren.

Jari Leinonen

Jukka Kallio

Kaarina Linko

Lauri Leinonen’s son and vocal students.