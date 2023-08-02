Obituary | Walter Wolff 1981–2023

Jazz pianist and composer Walter Wolff died on June 25, 2023 in Helsinki due to a long-term illness. He was 42 years old, born in Espoo on May 4, 1981.

Few people know at a young age why they plan to grow up. Walter Wolff knew: he would become a jazz pianist. In Wolff’s childhood family, music was part of life. Even his first piano teacher stated that the boy should play jazz. When Wolff as a teenager heard Hank Mobley Soul Stationthere was no going back.

We met at Tölö gymnasium’s music-focused line. The combination of determination and joie de vivre made an immediate impression. Cheerful and outgoing, Walter could spend hours concentrating on playing the piano.

High school after Wolff studied first at the Helsinki Pop & Jazz Conservatory, then at The Hague Conservatory, where he found a home in the international jazz community. Together with Danish drummer Andreas Fryland and Italian bassist Francesco Angiuli, the Walter Wolff Trio was formed. The lineup released three albums that were well received by both the public and critics. During the years in Haag, Wolff honed his skills as a player to an increasingly demanding level and developed as a composer at the same time.

As a jazz pianist, Wolff was a sensitively observant accompanist and a natural entertainer. His sense of harmony was praised and led to success especially in piano competitions. Good friend and fellow musician Eef van Breen described Wolff as a skilled improviser with a unique ability to play and listen at the same time. Playing with Walter was a journey into the unknown, where you always knew you would land safely.

Jazz music in addition, the course of Wolff’s life was affected by von Hippel-Lindau disease. He was diagnosed on his 24th birthday, when the disease had already caused two brain tumors. His career as a pianist ended suddenly in 2013, when a new brain tumor caused disturbances in the nervous system that prevented him from playing. He had just finished his third album Tomorrowof which he was particularly proud.

Recovery took time both mentally and physically. However, the natural improviser found new interests such as beekeeping. Walter joked that it’s a good hobby when you’ve lost the feeling in your hands.

Wolff continued to compose, now with art music. As a composer, he was the same quality as he was as a person and as a jazz pianist: warm, humorous, serious. When we last met at the beginning of the summer, he told us that the international music publishing house Donemus will publish his chamber music compositions in the fall of 2024.

With the help of his wife Marjata, Walter was able to live at home until the end. Paralyzed, he still spent Midsummer surrounded by his loved ones. A day later, he slept peacefully for the last time in Terhokodi.

Martin Welander

The author is a friend of Walter Wolff.